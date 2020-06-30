Mamata urges PM Modi to withdraw RBI's supervisory role of West Bengal cooperative banks
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday expressed dissatisfaction over the Centre's move to transfer the supervisory role of state cooperative banks to the Reserve Bank of India, contending that it was against the spirit of cooperative federalism.PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 30-06-2020 20:45 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 20:45 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday expressed dissatisfaction over the Centre's move to transfer the supervisory role of state cooperative banks to the Reserve Bank of India, contending that it was against the spirit of cooperative federalism. The RBI was thus far overseeing the banks' capital adequacy, risk control and lending norms, while management responsibilities were entrusted to the Registrar of Cooperative Societies of the state government.
In a letter written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, Banerjee said the supervisory role and management responsibilities that have been transferred to the central bank should be restored with the Registrar of Cooperative Societies of West Bengal. The chief minister said the Centre, through an ordinance on June 26, 2020, transferred the powers of supervision of urban and multi-state cooperative banks to the RBI in a "unilateral" manner.
She said that cooperative societies is a state subject and such a move will infringe upon the powers of the government concerned..
- READ MORE ON:
- Mamata Banerjee
- West Bengal
- Reserve Bank of India
- Narendra Modi
ALSO READ
Availability of beds in private, govt hospitals needs to be updated daily: Mamata Banerjee
Ladakh faceoff: Mamata Banerjee announces Rs 5 lakh compensation, govt job for kin of 2 soldiers from West Bengal who died
Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee will not take part in PM Narendra Modi's virtual meet with CMs to be held at around 3 pm: State secretariat sources.
Ladakh face-off: We stand by country in this hour of crisis; support Centre's decision to call all-party meet: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.
Mamata Banerjee unsparing towards China at all party meet