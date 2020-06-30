Left Menu
Development News Edition

Direct investment rises in FY20, portfolio investment declines: RBI

It said that despite a fall of USD 13.7 billion in portfolio investment during the year, international financial liabilities increased by USD 16.3 billion as direct investment and other investments rose by USD 19.0 billion and US 11.0 billion, respectively. The RBI further said that the ratio of overseas financial assets to India's GDP in 2019-20 (at current market prices) moved up to 26.5 per cent in March 2020 (23.4 per cent a year ago), while the ratio of total claims of non-residents to GDP increased to 40.5 per cent in March 2020 (39.3 per cent a year ago).

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-06-2020 21:26 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 21:02 IST
Direct investment rises in FY20, portfolio investment declines: RBI
The Reserve Bank of India Image Credit: ANI

Direct investment into the country rose by USD 19 billion while portfolio investment declined by USD 13.7 billion during 2019-20, according to the data on the International Investment Position (IIP) released by the Reserve Bank on Tuesday. International financial assets of Indian residents increased by USD 73.9 billion due to the rise in reserve assets and overseas direct investment by USD 64.9 billion and USD 13.0 billion, respectively, though other investments declined marginally during the year, the RBI said in a release.

"Overall, net claims of non-residents on India declined by USD 57.6 billion during the year," it said. It said that despite a fall of USD 13.7 billion in portfolio investment during the year, international financial liabilities increased by USD 16.3 billion as direct investment and other investments rose by USD 19.0 billion and US 11.0 billion, respectively.

The RBI further said that the ratio of overseas financial assets to India's GDP in 2019-20 (at current market prices) moved up to 26.5 per cent in March 2020 (23.4 per cent a year ago), while the ratio of total claims of non-residents to GDP increased to 40.5 per cent in March 2020 (39.3 per cent a year ago). "The ratio of net IIP to GDP improved to (-)14.0 per cent as at end-March 2020 [(-)15.9 per cent]," it added.

As regards the variation during the January-March 2019-20 quarter, the RBI said that net claims of non-residents on India lowered by USD 45.8 billion to USD 379.3 billion in March 2020. The decline in net foreign owned assets in India, it said, was due to a reduction of US 28.1 billion in the non-residents' assets combined with an increase of USD 17.7 billion in Indian residents' foreign assets.

Overseas assets of Indian residents' rose mainly due to a surge of USD 17.9 billion in reserve assets, supported by an increase in overseas direct investments even as other investments declined marginally during the quarter. "The fall in foreign-owned assets was largely due to decline in portfolio and direct investments in India by USD 20.1 billion and USD 8.7 billion, respectively, even as loans availed by residents mainly as external commercial borrowings (ECBs) increased during the quarter; depreciation of the Indian rupee against the US dollar contributed to the decline in foreign-owned assets in India, when valued in US dollar terms," the RBI said.

Reserve assets accounted for around two-thirds of total foreign assets, while the share of debt liabilities in total liabilities increased during the quarter. "The ratio of India's international financial assets to international financial liabilities improved significantly to 65.4 per cent at end-March 2020 (62.1 per cent a quarter ago; 59.5 per cent a year ago)," the RBI said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 984 to focus on Yamato’s disclose, mystery related to his club

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths top half a million; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

New Indian Oil R&D campus would focus on deployment of technologies: Pradhan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Night curfew to remain in force in Himachal till further orders: CM

Night curfew in Himachal Pradesh will remain in force till further orders, Chief Minister Jairam Thakur said on Tuesday.Addressing deputy commissioners and police officials through video conferencing from Shimla, the chief minister said cur...

Britain urges China to rescind HK security law, allow access to Xinjiang

Britain urged China on Tuesday to reconsider its new national security law for Hong Kong, saying Beijing must preserve the right to assembly and free press in the former British colony. We urge the Chinese and Hong Kong governments to recon...

PIA halts operation to Europe after EU's ban on its flights for 6 months

Pakistans scandal-hit national carrier on Tuesday announced to discontinue its operation to Europe after the EUs aviation safety agency banned its flights for six months over safety concerns. The European Union Air Safety Agency EASA said ...

TikTok goes offline; removed from Google Play Store, Apple App Store

Short video sharing app TikTok went offline in the country on Tuesday following the government order banning it and 58 other apps citing threat to Indias sovereignty and security. The app was also removed from Google Play Store and Apple Ap...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020