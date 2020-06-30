Samsung introduces lifestyle TV in India

New Delhi, Jun 30 (PTI) South Korean electronic major Samsung on Tuesday announced to introduce lifestyle television The Serif in the Indian market, and launched new range of QLED 8K TV. Samsung's 2020 QLED 8K TV line up will be priced at Rs 4.99 lakh for 65-inch, Rs 9.99 lakh for 75-inch and Rs 14.29 lakhs for 82-inch and Rs 15.79 lakhs for 85-inch version.

The Serif will come in three sizes – 43-inch, 49-inch and 55-inch and are priced at Rs 83,900, Rs 1.16 lakh and Rs 1.48 lakh, respectively. Its is the only television that comes with in-built NFC (near field communication) technology for seamless entertainment and has QLED technology, Samsung India in a statement said.

"Building on the strong demand for the QLED 8K TV line up launched last year, we are also introducing the 2020 QLED 8K TV range that comes with industry-leading picture quality, breath-taking design and smart capabilities that are as useful as they are innovative," Samsung India Consumer Electronics Business Senior Vice President Raju Pullan said. Initially, the lifestyle TV will be available only on Amazon, Samsung’s official online store Samsung Shop and select Samsung Smart Plazas, it added.

Its 2020 QLED 4K TV line-up would be available from 43-inch to 75-inch screen sizes. "QLED 8K and QLED 4K models will be available at all Samsung Smart Plazas, leading consumer electronic stores and across online platforms, including Samsung’s official online store Samsung Shop," it said.

The Serif can sense changes in surrounding light and adjusts the screen’s settings to maintain optimal brightness and contrast so that a viewer gets a perfect view, day or night with Adaptive Picture, the company said. It has AirPlay 2 compatibility, which will enable its users to play videos and music from iPhone, iPad and Mac on the QLED screen. It will also allow users to take voice control one step further with voice assistants like Alexa and Bixby directly integrated into the TV, it added.