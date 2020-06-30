Left Menu
Development News Edition

Samsung introduces lifestyle TV in India

Initially, the lifestyle TV will be available only on Amazon, Samsung’s official online store Samsung Shop and select Samsung Smart Plazas, it added. Its 2020 QLED 4K TV line-up would be available from 43-inch to 75-inch screen sizes.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-06-2020 21:05 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 21:05 IST
Samsung introduces lifestyle TV in India

New Delhi, Jun 30 (PTI) South Korean electronic major Samsung on Tuesday announced to introduce lifestyle television The Serif in the Indian market, and launched new range of QLED 8K TV. Samsung's 2020 QLED 8K TV line up will be priced at Rs 4.99 lakh for 65-inch, Rs 9.99 lakh for 75-inch and Rs 14.29 lakhs for 82-inch and Rs 15.79 lakhs for 85-inch version.

The Serif will come in three sizes – 43-inch, 49-inch and 55-inch and are priced at Rs 83,900, Rs 1.16 lakh and Rs 1.48 lakh, respectively. Its is the only television that comes with in-built NFC (near field communication) technology for seamless entertainment and has QLED technology, Samsung India in a statement said.

"Building on the strong demand for the QLED 8K TV line up launched last year, we are also introducing the 2020 QLED 8K TV range that comes with industry-leading picture quality, breath-taking design and smart capabilities that are as useful as they are innovative," Samsung India Consumer Electronics Business Senior Vice President Raju Pullan said. Initially, the lifestyle TV will be available only on Amazon, Samsung’s official online store Samsung Shop and select Samsung Smart Plazas, it added.

Its 2020 QLED 4K TV line-up would be available from 43-inch to 75-inch screen sizes. "QLED 8K and QLED 4K models will be available at all Samsung Smart Plazas, leading consumer electronic stores and across online platforms, including Samsung’s official online store Samsung Shop," it said.

The Serif can sense changes in surrounding light and adjusts the screen’s settings to maintain optimal brightness and contrast so that a viewer gets a perfect view, day or night with Adaptive Picture, the company said. It has AirPlay 2 compatibility, which will enable its users to play videos and music from iPhone, iPad and Mac on the QLED screen. It will also allow users to take voice control one step further with voice assistants like Alexa and Bixby directly integrated into the TV, it added.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 984 to focus on Yamato’s disclose, mystery related to his club

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths top half a million; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

New Indian Oil R&D campus would focus on deployment of technologies: Pradhan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Night curfew to remain in force in Himachal till further orders: CM

Night curfew in Himachal Pradesh will remain in force till further orders, Chief Minister Jairam Thakur said on Tuesday.Addressing deputy commissioners and police officials through video conferencing from Shimla, the chief minister said cur...

Britain urges China to rescind HK security law, allow access to Xinjiang

Britain urged China on Tuesday to reconsider its new national security law for Hong Kong, saying Beijing must preserve the right to assembly and free press in the former British colony. We urge the Chinese and Hong Kong governments to recon...

PIA halts operation to Europe after EU's ban on its flights for 6 months

Pakistans scandal-hit national carrier on Tuesday announced to discontinue its operation to Europe after the EUs aviation safety agency banned its flights for six months over safety concerns. The European Union Air Safety Agency EASA said ...

TikTok goes offline; removed from Google Play Store, Apple App Store

Short video sharing app TikTok went offline in the country on Tuesday following the government order banning it and 58 other apps citing threat to Indias sovereignty and security. The app was also removed from Google Play Store and Apple Ap...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020