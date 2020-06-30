Left Menu
Development News Edition

Garware Technical Fibres Q4 net profit down 2.5 pc at Rs 36 crore

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 37 crore in the fourth quarter of 2018-19, Garware Technical Fibres said in a statement. Revenue during the quarter under review declined 13 per cent to Rs 253 crore as compared with Rs 290 crore in Q4 FY19.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-06-2020 21:24 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 21:24 IST
Garware Technical Fibres Q4 net profit down 2.5 pc at Rs 36 crore

Technical textiles manufacturer Garware Technical Fibres (formerly Garware-Wall Ropes) on Tuesday reported a 2.5 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 36 crore for the quarter ended March 2020. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 37 crore in the fourth quarter of 2018-19, Garware Technical Fibres said in a statement.

Revenue during the quarter under review declined 13 per cent to Rs 253 crore as compared with Rs 290 crore in Q4 FY19. However, for fiscal year 2019-20, the company's net profit grew 12 per cent to Rs 141 crore as against Rs 126 crore in FY19.

Revenue fell 6 per cent to Rs 953 crore in FY20 as compared with Rs 1,018 crore in FY19. "The topline and profit performance for the fourth quarter was subdued due to the impact of the lockdown on account of coronavirus. Particularly, dispatches of our international sales were significantly impacted despite having a strong order book," Garware Technical Fibres CMD Vayu Garware said.

"Domestic sales from depots around the country could also not take place as planned," he added. While COVID-19 pandemic continues to pose significant challenges in the first quarter of this year, since about 60 per cent of the company's business caters to end users who are in food related industries, Garware Technical Fibres is hopeful of a reasonable recovery in the second half of the year subject to any unforeseen issues, he said.

Shares of the company on Tuesday closed 3.31 per cent lower at Rs 1,370.85 apiece on the BSE..

  • READ MORE ON:
  • BSE

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 984 to focus on Yamato’s disclose, mystery related to his club

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths top half a million; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

New Indian Oil R&D campus would focus on deployment of technologies: Pradhan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Explosion in north Tehran with thick smoke- ISNA news agency

An explosion has taken place in north Tehran, Irans ISNA news agency reported on Tuesday, without citing the reason for the blast or any additional information.Video posted online by the agency showed thick black smoke rising into the eveni...

Night curfew to remain in force in Himachal till further orders: CM

Night curfew in Himachal Pradesh will remain in force till further orders, Chief Minister Jairam Thakur said on Tuesday.Addressing deputy commissioners and police officials through video conferencing from Shimla, the chief minister said cur...

Britain urges China to rescind HK security law, allow access to Xinjiang

Britain urged China on Tuesday to reconsider its new national security law for Hong Kong, saying Beijing must preserve the right to assembly and free press in the former British colony. We urge the Chinese and Hong Kong governments to recon...

PIA halts operation to Europe after EU's ban on its flights for 6 months

Pakistans scandal-hit national carrier on Tuesday announced to discontinue its operation to Europe after the EUs aviation safety agency banned its flights for six months over safety concerns. The European Union Air Safety Agency EASA said ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020