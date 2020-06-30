Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trivandrum airport casual workers union to observe token

He said thejoint trade union confederation will take legal action and approach the Regional Labour Commissioner Office (central). The ground staff at the Airport handles the operation of flights, luggage shifting, cleaning the flight, filling the cargo, setting up of conveyor belts etc.

PTI | Thiruvanat | Updated: 30-06-2020 22:03 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 21:38 IST
Trivandrum airport casual workers union to observe token
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The confederation of Trivandrum Airport Casual Workers Trade Unions has decided to boycott all ground handling operations in the International Airport here on July 1 and 2 as a token protest against the "termination" of at least 120 casual staff. The Confederation, a joint forum of all trade unions operating in Trivandrum International Airport, has jointly decided to protest against the "termination" of ground staff in Trivandrum International Airport employed with Air India SATS Airport Service Pvt Ltd.

"We are aggrieved to observe that the action taken by Air India SATS management on termination of workers will add to the trouble faced by workers and hence unacceptable to us. If SATS management is facing any crisis erupted due to pandemic COVID-19, they can approach the joint forum anytime and discuss the same and can settle the matter rather than terminating the workers," S Vijay Mohan, Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) Airport union President, told PTI.

He said the joint forum had even suggested salary cuts and shifts to reduce the burden on the company but they refused to accept and terminated at least 120 persons. He said the joint trade union confederation will take legal action and approach the Regional Labour Commissioner Office (central).

The ground staff at the airport handles the operation of flights, luggage shifting, cleaning the flight, filling the cargo, setting up of conveyor belts etc. Airport authorities said they have made temporary arrangements to handle the works during the protest.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 984 to focus on Yamato’s disclose, mystery related to his club

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths top half a million; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

New Indian Oil R&D campus would focus on deployment of technologies: Pradhan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Explosion in north Tehran with thick smoke- ISNA news agency

An explosion has taken place in north Tehran, Irans ISNA news agency reported on Tuesday, without citing the reason for the blast or any additional information.Video posted online by the agency showed thick black smoke rising into the eveni...

Night curfew to remain in force in Himachal till further orders: CM

Night curfew in Himachal Pradesh will remain in force till further orders, Chief Minister Jairam Thakur said on Tuesday.Addressing deputy commissioners and police officials through video conferencing from Shimla, the chief minister said cur...

Britain urges China to rescind HK security law, allow access to Xinjiang

Britain urged China on Tuesday to reconsider its new national security law for Hong Kong, saying Beijing must preserve the right to assembly and free press in the former British colony. We urge the Chinese and Hong Kong governments to recon...

PIA halts operation to Europe after EU's ban on its flights for 6 months

Pakistans scandal-hit national carrier on Tuesday announced to discontinue its operation to Europe after the EUs aviation safety agency banned its flights for six months over safety concerns. The European Union Air Safety Agency EASA said ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020