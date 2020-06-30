Left Menu
Development News Edition

Non-food credit growth slows to 6.8% in May

The non-food credit growth decelerated to 6.8 per cent year-on-year in May from 11.4 per cent in the same period of last year, RBI data showed.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-06-2020 21:51 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 21:51 IST
Non-food credit growth slows to 6.8% in May

The non-food credit growth decelerated to 6.8 per cent year-on-year in May from 11.4 per cent in the same period of last year, RBI data showed. The outstanding incremental non-food credit stood at Rs 90.3 lakh crore as of May 22, 2020, as against Rs 84.51 lakh crore on May 24, 2019.

In April, non-food credit growth decelerated to 7.3 per cent on a year-on-year basis from 11.9 per cent in the same month last year. Bank loan growth to industry decelerated to 1.7 per cent in May from 6.4 per cent in the same month last year.

“Within industry, credit growth to beverage and tobacco, petroleum, coal products and nuclear fuels, and paper and paper products accelerated,” according to the RBI's release on Sectoral Deployment of Bank Credit – May 2020. However, credit growth to chemicals and chemical products construction, infrastructure, food processing, textiles, and all engineering decelerated/contracted. Credit growth to agriculture and allied activities decelerated to 3.5 per cent during the reporting month from 7.8 per cent in May 2019, as per RBI data.

Loans growth to the services sector slowed down to 11.2 per cent from 14.8 per cent in the same month of last year. Personal loans growth decelerated to 10.6 per cent in May 2020 from 16.9 per cent in May 2019, RBI said.

  • READ MORE ON:
  • RBI

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 984 to focus on Yamato’s disclose, mystery related to his club

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths top half a million; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

New Indian Oil R&D campus would focus on deployment of technologies: Pradhan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Turkish lawyers protest against government plan to reform bar associations

Thousands of Turkish lawyers protested outside Istanbuls main courthouse on Tuesday against a government plan to reform bar associations, saying it aims to silence dissent and will lead to politicisation of their profession.Under a draft la...

Essential staff including those of Centre, IT, defence, Raj Bhavan allowed. No general passengers yet: Piyush Goyal on more locals in Mumbai.

Essential staff including those of Centre, IT, defence, Raj Bhavan allowed. No general passengers yet Piyush Goyal on more locals in Mumbai....

Cabinet expansion delayed in MP as no decision yet on representation to loyalists of Jyotiratidya Scindia

The cabinet expansion of Shivraj Singh Chouhan government in Madhya Pradesh has been delayed due to demand being raised for ministerial posts to loyalists of Jyotiraditya Scindia. The expected cabinet expansion will not take place tomorrow....

Britain and West urge China to scrap HK security law, open Xinjiang

Britain and some two dozen Western countries urged China on Tuesday to reconsider its new national security law for Hong Kong, saying Beijing must preserve the right to assembly and free press in the former British colony.We wish to raise o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020