Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ideation, product creation can position India as hub for future tech: DG STPI

Innovation, ideation and product creation can position India as a hub for future technologies, Software Technology Park of India (STPI) DG Omkar Rai said on Tuesday. He was speaking at a webinar organised by PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry. "...we have to indulge in ideation and product creation...tomorrow's technologies...so India becomes a hub where future technologies are evolved and developed," he said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-06-2020 22:30 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 22:30 IST
Ideation, product creation can position India as hub for future tech: DG STPI

Innovation, ideation and product creation can position India as a hub for future technologies, Software Technology Park of India (STPI) DG Omkar Rai said on Tuesday. He was speaking at a webinar organised by PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

"...we have to indulge in ideation and product creation...tomorrow's technologies...so India becomes a hub where future technologies are evolved and developed," he said. Rai noted that domestic IT industry is building new products and services through innovation.

He further called for intensive research and development in Indian products with strategic coordination between industry, academia and government to achieve the objective of self-reliance. Tata Sons Private Limited Group Government Affair Officer Tanmoy Chakrabarty stressed on the importance of creating manufacturing clusters in India and lauded the initiatives taken by the government in this regard.

Chakrabarty said there is a huge scope in Indian domestic market, and that the current environment offers a compelling proposition to opt for 'Vocal for Local'..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 984 to focus on Yamato’s disclose, mystery related to his club

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths top half a million; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Google hikes YouTube TV price to $64.99

Alphabet Incs Google said on Tuesday that it has raised the price of its YouTube online service by 30 to 64.99 per month, citing rising cost of content. The price hike, effective from Tuesday, comes amid a surge in demand for online content...

Microsoft unveils new initiative to provide digital skills to 25 mn people globally

Microsoft Corp on Tuesday announced a new global skills initiative aimed at bringing more digital skills to 25 million people worldwide by the end of the year. The announcement comes in response to the global economic crisis caused by the C...

WHO to Latam: Don't lower COVID-19 guard, deaths could quadruple by October

The toll from COVID-19 could rise to 438,000 deaths in Latin America by October if prevention measures are not kept up, the World Health Organizations regional director for the Americas Carissa Etienne warned on Tuesday. Fatalities so far i...

Details of Hong Kong national security law published by China

China on Tuesday unveiled details of its contentious new national security law for Hong Kong, ending weeks of uncertainty that have exacerbated concerns over Beijings erosion of freedoms in the global financial hub.Beijing passed the legisl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020