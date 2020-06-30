Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fivetran raises $100 mn in funding led by Andreessen Horowitz, General Catalyst

Talking about Indian operations, Fraser said the company started its India centre in Bengaluru a few years ago, and currently has about 60 people. Companies across sectors are looking data-driven insights to expand their business, but rapid growth of cloud-derived data often makes it hard to provide a centralised view of information in marketing, sales, finance or HR teams, he noted.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-06-2020 22:35 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 22:35 IST
Fivetran raises $100 mn in funding led by Andreessen Horowitz, General Catalyst

US-based tech firm Fivetran on Tuesday said it has raised USD 100 million in funding, led by Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) and General Catalyst. The series C round also saw participation from existing investors, CEAS Investments and Matrix Partners.

The total funding raised till date stands at USD 163 million with a current valuation of USD 1.2 billion. Fivetran will use the funding to accelerate global expansion, drive adoption in the enterprise market, and continue building out the depth and breadth of its data connectors, Fivetran CEO George Fraser said.

He added that the global headcount is expected to grow to about 500 from about 350 currently. Talking about Indian operations, Fraser said the company started its India centre in Bengaluru a few years ago, and currently has about 60 people.

Companies across sectors are looking data-driven insights to expand their business, but rapid growth of cloud-derived data often makes it hard to provide a centralised view of information in marketing, sales, finance or HR teams, he noted. Within the past 12 months, new customer growth has increased by more than 75 per cent, and the total customer base now stands at over 1,100 companies, including global brands such as BJ's Restaurants, ClassPass, Conagra Brands, Databricks, DocuSign, Forever 21, Lime, Square, Udacity and Urban Outfitters. During the same period, revenue has grown by 129 per cent. The company's annual recurring revenue was at USD 30 million in May this year and the company expects this to double in the next one year.

Fivetran has also continued to expand around the world, recently opening a new office in Sydney to continue growing its footprint in the Asia-Pacific region. It opened new offices in Germany (Munich) and London, and expanded its India operations with a new office in Bengaluru in the past year as well.

"Bangalore continues to be the largest development center for the company. We are working on the core development of the Fivetran product, and are planning to double our team over the next 12 months," Vikram Labhe, Vice President and Managing Director of Fivetran India, said. The company has over 60 employees in India, and its largest development office is in Bengaluru. The centre was set up in 2017.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 984 to focus on Yamato’s disclose, mystery related to his club

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths top half a million; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Google hikes YouTube TV price to $64.99

Alphabet Incs Google said on Tuesday that it has raised the price of its YouTube online service by 30 to 64.99 per month, citing rising cost of content. The price hike, effective from Tuesday, comes amid a surge in demand for online content...

Microsoft unveils new initiative to provide digital skills to 25 mn people globally

Microsoft Corp on Tuesday announced a new global skills initiative aimed at bringing more digital skills to 25 million people worldwide by the end of the year. The announcement comes in response to the global economic crisis caused by the C...

WHO to Latam: Don't lower COVID-19 guard, deaths could quadruple by October

The toll from COVID-19 could rise to 438,000 deaths in Latin America by October if prevention measures are not kept up, the World Health Organizations regional director for the Americas Carissa Etienne warned on Tuesday. Fatalities so far i...

Details of Hong Kong national security law published by China

China on Tuesday unveiled details of its contentious new national security law for Hong Kong, ending weeks of uncertainty that have exacerbated concerns over Beijings erosion of freedoms in the global financial hub.Beijing passed the legisl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020