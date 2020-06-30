Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU safety agency suspends Pakistani airlines' European authorisation

Pakistan's grounding of the pilots followed a preliminary report on a PIA crash in Karachi that killed 97 people last month. PIA said it is in contact with the EASA to take corrective measures and appeal the decision, adding that it expected the "earliest possible" lifting of the suspension after action by the government and the airline.

Reuters | Updated: 30-06-2020 22:38 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 22:38 IST
EU safety agency suspends Pakistani airlines' European authorisation

The European Union Air Safety Agency (EASA) has suspended Pakistan International Airlines' (PIA) authorisation to fly to the bloc for six months, the airline said on Tuesday. Separately, the agency said it took the action due to concerns about the country's ability to ensure compliance with international aviation standards at all times.

The suspension is a major blow to the country's flag carrier after Pakistan grounded 262 of the country's 860 pilots -- including 141 of PIA's 434 -- whose licences the aviation minister termed "dubious". "EASA has temporarily suspended PIA's authorization to operate to the EU member states for a period of six months effective July 1, 2020 with the right to appeal," PIA said in a statement. It added it would temporarily discontinue all its flights to Europe.

Confirming the move in an emailed statement, the EASA referenced a recent investigation by Pakistan which it said showed a "large share" of pilot licenses to be invalid. Pakistan's grounding of the pilots followed a preliminary report on a PIA crash in Karachi that killed 97 people last month.

PIA said it is in contact with the EASA to take corrective measures and appeal the decision, adding that it expected the "earliest possible" lifting of the suspension after action by the government and the airline. The EASA also suspended the authorisation of another Pakistani airline, Vision Air International.

Vision Air International did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment. Pakistani pilots and their union, the Pakistan Airlines Pilots Association (PALPA), say there are discrepancies in government's list of pilots with licences deemed dubious and are demanding a judicial investigation.

PIA and private airline Air Blue have also queried the list with PIA saying 36 of its pilots mentioned had either retired or left the airline, while Air Blue said it no longer employed seven of nine pilots on the list. "It contains names of highly educated and qualified pilots who have passed all the tests," PALPA's president, Chaudhry Salman, told Reuters. "We want a fair and impartial resolution to this matter."

An official at Pakistan's aviation ministry, Abdul Sattar Khokhar, said they did not have full details of the discrepancies. "The issue is being sorted out in consultation with airlines and civil aviation authorities."

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 984 to focus on Yamato’s disclose, mystery related to his club

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths top half a million; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Google hikes YouTube TV price to $64.99

Alphabet Incs Google said on Tuesday that it has raised the price of its YouTube online service by 30 to 64.99 per month, citing rising cost of content. The price hike, effective from Tuesday, comes amid a surge in demand for online content...

Microsoft unveils new initiative to provide digital skills to 25 mn people globally

Microsoft Corp on Tuesday announced a new global skills initiative aimed at bringing more digital skills to 25 million people worldwide by the end of the year. The announcement comes in response to the global economic crisis caused by the C...

WHO to Latam: Don't lower COVID-19 guard, deaths could quadruple by October

The toll from COVID-19 could rise to 438,000 deaths in Latin America by October if prevention measures are not kept up, the World Health Organizations regional director for the Americas Carissa Etienne warned on Tuesday. Fatalities so far i...

Details of Hong Kong national security law published by China

China on Tuesday unveiled details of its contentious new national security law for Hong Kong, ending weeks of uncertainty that have exacerbated concerns over Beijings erosion of freedoms in the global financial hub.Beijing passed the legisl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020