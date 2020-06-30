Left Menu
Development News Edition

India begins anti-subsidy probe in export of aluminium wire by Malaysia

The applicants had alleged that the subsidised imports from the country are causing material injury to domestic industry, and requested for imposition of countervailing duty on imports of these subsidised goods coming from Malaysia. According to the notification of DGTR, on the basis of the prima facie evidence submitted by the domestic companies, "the authority hereby initiates an investigation to determine the existence, degree and effect of alleged subsidies...in respect of the goods" being exported by Malaysia.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-06-2020 23:20 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 22:47 IST
India begins anti-subsidy probe in export of aluminium wire by Malaysia
Representative image Image Credit: Storyblocks

The government on Tuesday initiated a probe into alleged subsidised exports of aluminium wires from Malaysia, which is impacting the domestic industry, following a complaint by Vedanta Ltd and Bharat Aluminium Company Ltd. The Commerce Ministry's investigation arm -- Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) -- has started the probe to see if the subsidy programme of Malaysia for exports of 'Aluminium Wire/Wire Rods above 7 mm diameter' is impacting domestic industry.

The companies had filed an application before the DGTR for anti-subsidy investigation on these imports originating in or exported from Malaysia. The applicants had alleged that the subsidised imports from the country are causing material injury to domestic industry, and requested for imposition of countervailing duty on imports of these subsidised goods coming from Malaysia.

According to the notification of DGTR, on the basis of the prima facie evidence submitted by the domestic companies, "the authority hereby initiates an investigation to determine the existence, degree and effect of alleged subsidies...in respect of the goods" being exported by Malaysia. If it is established that subsidies by Malaysia are impacting domestic industry, the DGTR would recommend the amount of countervailing duty, which if levied, would be adequate to remove the injury to the domestic industry.

The product is primarily used in electrical and steel industries. The period for investigation is from April 2019 to December 2019 (9 months). However, it will cover the data of 2016-19.

The applicants alleged that producers/exporters of the goods in Malaysia have benefitted from actionable subsidies provided at various levels by their government, including the provinces and districts in which producers/exporters are located, and other public bodies. Under the global trade rules of the World Trade Organization (WTO), a member country is allowed to impose anti-subsidy or countervailing duty if a product is subsidised by the government of its trading partner.

These duties are trade remedies to protect domestic industry. Subsidy on a product makes it competitive in price terms in other markets. Countries provide subsidies to boost their exports. India and Malaysia both are members of the Geneva-based multi-lateral organisation. Malaysia is a major trading partner of India. Both the countries also have a comprehensive free trade agreement since 2011.

The bilateral trade between the countries increased to USD 17.25 billion in 2018-19 from USD 14.7 billion in the previous fiscal. The trade balance is in favour of Malaysia.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 984 to focus on Yamato’s disclose, mystery related to his club

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths top half a million; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Google hikes YouTube TV price to $64.99

Alphabet Incs Google said on Tuesday that it has raised the price of its YouTube online service by 30 to 64.99 per month, citing rising cost of content. The price hike, effective from Tuesday, comes amid a surge in demand for online content...

Microsoft unveils new initiative to provide digital skills to 25 mn people globally

Microsoft Corp on Tuesday announced a new global skills initiative aimed at bringing more digital skills to 25 million people worldwide by the end of the year. The announcement comes in response to the global economic crisis caused by the C...

WHO to Latam: Don't lower COVID-19 guard, deaths could quadruple by October

The toll from COVID-19 could rise to 438,000 deaths in Latin America by October if prevention measures are not kept up, the World Health Organizations regional director for the Americas Carissa Etienne warned on Tuesday. Fatalities so far i...

Details of Hong Kong national security law published by China

China on Tuesday unveiled details of its contentious new national security law for Hong Kong, ending weeks of uncertainty that have exacerbated concerns over Beijings erosion of freedoms in the global financial hub.Beijing passed the legisl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020