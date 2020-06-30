Left Menu
Rlys to expand Mumbai local services from Wednesday, but only essential services personnel allowed

The Railways will expand its suburban services in Mumbai from Wednesday and run 350 trains each in the Central and Western Railway Zones, Minister Piyush Goyal said on Tuesday. On the Mumbai Division of Central Railways, presently 200 trains are being run and 150 will be added from Wednesday, taking the total to 350.

The trains will, however, only carry essential services personnel identified by the State government. ¨Railways to expand to 350 local trains in Mumbai from tomorrow. As identified by State govt., essential staff incl. employees of Centre, IT, GST, Customs, Postal, Nationalised Banks, MBPT, Judiciary, Defence & Raj Bhavan allowed. No services yet for general passengers," Goyal tweeted.

Both the railway zones that cater to Mumbai had resumed their select suburban services, for essential staff only, from June 15.

Both the railway zones that cater to Mumbai had resumed their select suburban services, for essential staff only, from June 15. On the Mumbai Division of Central Railways, presently 200 trains are being run and 150 will be added from Wednesday, taking the total to 350. On the Western Railways, presently 202 services are running and 148 more will be added from Wednesday. These trains will halt at major stations. In the harbour line also, the trains will halt at major stations only.

