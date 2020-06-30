Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nearly half of the beneficiary projects are focused on direct relief work, while 12 per cent of them seek to inform the thinking of policymakers and influencers, and over a fourth of them are data or technological solutions, an official statement said. Omidyar staffers have contributed Rs 3.25 crore of the amount, it said, adding that the call for entries given out in early days of the pandemic in March resulted in receipt of 2,000 proposals.

Impact investment firm Omidyar Network on Tuesday said it has pumped in Rs 10.75 crore into 67 projects around the COVID-19 pandemic. Nearly half of the beneficiary projects are focused on direct relief work, while 12 per cent of them seek to inform the thinking of policymakers and influencers, and over a fourth of them are data or technological solutions, an official statement said.

Omidyar staffers have contributed Rs 3.25 crore of the amount, it said, adding that the call for entries given out in early days of the pandemic in March resulted in receipt of 2,000 proposals. * * * * COVID-19: Capgemini donates 65 fully-equipped hospital beds French tech major Capgemini on Tuesday announced donation of 65 fully equipped hospital beds in various health facilities fighting the COVID-19 pandemic in the financial capital.

It will be donating 25 beds to the KEM Hospital, and 20 each to LTMG Hospital, Sion and BYL Nair Hospital in Mumbai Central, an official statement said. The ICU beds will be fully equipped with ventilators, electrocardiography (ECG) monitors, and other critical ICU patient monitoring devices used to treat critical COVID-19 patients, it said.

* * * * HDFC Bank launches app to disseminate information on farm practices HDFC Bank on Tuesday launched an app for farmers to disseminate knowledge and information on agricultural practices. Christened 'e-kisaan dhan app', it will provide value-added services like mandi prices, latest farming news, weather forecast, information on seed varieties, SMS advisory, e-pashuhaat, Kisan TV, an official statement said.

