Kiwibank CE Steve Jurkovich elected chair of NZ Bankers' Association

New Zealand Bankers’ Association chief executive Roger Beaumont welcomed Mr Jurkovich as incoming chair.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 01-07-2020 09:05 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 09:05 IST
Kiwibank CE Steve Jurkovich elected chair of NZ Bankers’ Association
Mr Jurkovich said banking touches the lives of millions of Kiwis every day and the Covid-19 pandemic showed how banks can and should step up to support their customers through such difficult times. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Kiwibank chief executive Steve Jurkovich has been elected chair of the New Zealand Bankers' Association and takes on the role today. This is the first time Kiwibank has chaired NZBA.

ASB chief executive Vittoria Shortt was elected deputy chair. The chair and deputy chair take on their respective roles for two years.

New Zealand Bankers' Association chief executive Roger Beaumont welcomed Mr Jurkovich as incoming chair. "We're delighted to have Kiwibank chairing the NZBA Council for the first time. This leadership role reflects Kiwibank's contribution as a major bank in the industry."

Mr Jurkovich said banking touches the lives of millions of Kiwis every day and the Covid-19 pandemic showed how banks can and should step up to support their customers through such difficult times.

"As chair of NZBA and chief executive of the largest New Zealand owned bank, I look forward to highlighting the role banks play in supporting the economic wellbeing of New Zealanders and New Zealand businesses, and to building the public perception of banks."

Mr Jurkovich and Mr Beaumont thanked Westpac CEO David McLean for chairing NZBA over the past three years.

"David made a special contribution as chair," Mr Beaumont said.

"He provided valuable leadership at a time when the banking industry faced issues including the conduct and culture review, an increase in banks' capital requirements, and more recently the Covid-19 pandemic."

Established in 1891, NZBA is the voice of the banking industry. The association works with member banks on non-competitive issues to tell the industry's story and develop policy outcomes that deliver for New Zealanders.

The association currently has 17 members, all of which are banks registered under the Reserve Bank of New Zealand Act 1989. The association's governing body is its council, comprising the chief executive of each member bank. In addition to these members, NZBA has nine affiliate memberships with other organisations that support the banking industry.

