SecurityHQ, Formerly Known as Si Consult, Reveals New Brand Identity

LONDON, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SecurityHQ, formerly known as Si Consult, the leading provider in managed security services, announced today the launch of their new brand identity, with a redesign of their logo and website.

01-07-2020
LONDON, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SecurityHQ, formerly known as Si Consult, the leading provider in managed security services, announced today the launch of their new brand identity, with a redesign of their logo and website. Over recent years SecurityHQ has evolved into the worlds most advanced Managed Security Service provider, with six Security Operation Centers spread across the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Americas, India, and Australia. The company has received global recognition for SecurityHQ, and became finalists for the IBM Beacon Awards for their security features.

Known by their clients, partners, employees, and audience for their services as SecurityHQ they have, therefore, made the decision, and taken significant steps to represent who they are as a company, by adopting SecurityHQ as their brand name. "Security Intelligence Redefined. We are delighted with the re-brand, the new logo and website design. These changes represent who we are as an organisation, and our position in the managed security service industry. "It is important to note that our company values have not altered. We continue to pride ourselves on our transparency, integrity, and availability. There has been no change in staff ownership or shares. Our services will continue to run seamlessly. All existing contracts, NDA's, and legal elements with partners and clients will remain the same.

"The only difference is what few people know us for as Si, now many will know us for as SecurityHQ." - Feras Tappuni, CEO View the Full Re-brand video here. About SecurityHQ SecurityHQ prides itself on its global reputation as an advanced Managed Security Service Provider, delivering superior engineering-led solutions to clients around the world.

By combining dedicated security experts, cutting-edge technology and processes, clients receive an enterprise grade experience that ensures that all IT virtual assets, cloud, and traditional infrastructures, are protected. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Sechq Twitter: https://twitter.com/security_hq LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/si-securityhq/ Video: https://www.securityhq.com/videos/securityhq-rebranded/ URL - https://www.securityhq.com/ Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197049/SecurityHQ.jpg Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1196748/SecurityHQ_Logo.jpg PWR PWR

