NTPC Kameng project's 2nd 150 MW unit commercially operational

State-owned power giant NTPC on Wednesday said the second 150 MW unit of its Kameng hydropower project is commercially operational. The remaining third unit of 150 MW of this plant is expected to be commercially operational within this fiscal year.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2020 11:49 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 11:49 IST
State-owned power giant NTPC on Wednesday said the second 150 MW unit of its Kameng hydropower project is commercially operational.  The first unit of 150 MW was made commercially operational earlier in June 2020.  The remaining third unit of 150 MW of this plant is expected to be commercially operational within this fiscal year. Total capacity of the plant is 450 MW (150MWX3).  "Unit-2 of 150 MW of Kameng hydro-Electric Project (4x150 MW) of North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Ltd (a wholly owned subsidiary company of NTPC Limited) is declared on commercial operation from 00:00 hours of July 1, 2020," a regulatory filing said

With this, the commercial capacity of the NTPC group has reached 62,086 MW, it added.  In March this year, the NTPC had acquired 100 per cent equity stake in NEEPCO for Rs 4,000 crore from the government.

