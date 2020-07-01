Power consumption dips to 9.74 pc to 106.48 BU in June

Left Menu
Power consumption in June declined 9.74 per cent to 106.48 billion units (BU) as compared to 117.98 BU a year ago, mainly due to low demand amid COVID-19-related restrictions in the country.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2020 12:52 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 12:52 IST
Power consumption in June declined 9.74 per cent to 106.48 billion units (BU) as compared to 117.98 BU a year ago, mainly due to low demand amid COVID-19-related restrictions in the country. However, the slump in power consumption has narrowed in June to 9.74 per cent from 14.86 per cent registered in May and 23.21 per cent recorded in April this year.

The latest data of the Ministry of Power shows that power consumption has improved after government started giving relaxations for economic activities and intensifying heat wave in the country. The months of April, May and June this year witnessed low power consumption on account of lower commercial and industrial activities due to COVID-19-related restrictions.

According to power ministry data, the total electricity consumption was 106.48 billion units in June this year compared to 117.98 BU in same month year ago. Power consumption in May stood at 102.18 billion units (BU). The data showed that power consumption in April dipped 23.21 per cent to 84.55 billion units (BU).

The government had imposed lockdown from March 25 to fight the deadly coronavirus pandemic and this resulted in lower commercial and industrial demand. The peak power demand met in June dipped 9.6 at 164.94GW compared to 182.45 GW in June 2019.

The peak power demand met is defined as the highest energy supply during the day across the country. In May, the peak power demand met stood at 166.42 GW, 8.82 per cent less than 182.55 GW in the year-ago period. While, in April it stood at 132.77 GW, about 25 per cent lower than 176.81 GW recorded in the corresponding month a year earlier.

The peak power demand met data shows that the slump in peak power demand has stabilised below 10 per cent level in May and June compared to sharp decline of about 25 per cent in April this year. Besides, lower commercial and industrial demand and the relatively cool weather during April this year played spoilsport. The temperature remained below 40 degree celsius even in the second half of the month.

However, many lockdown relaxations from May 4 to 31, perked up industrial and commercial demand. Besides the rising temperatures due to intense heat wave also increased power demand. With gradual easing of lockdown (from April 20) power consumption has picked up and is indicating that power consumption is inching towards normal levels (recorded last year in corresponding months), an industry expert said.

The expert expressed hope that power consumption or demand will be at normal level by August..

