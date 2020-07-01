Meeting with Tata Steel mgmt inconclusive; strike at Dutch plant to continue: Labour union

Left Menu
Workers of Tata Steel's at the IJmuiden plant in the Netherlands will continue to strike on Thursday as the meeting with the management remained inconclusive and has "disappointed" them, according to the labour union Federatie Nederlandse Vakbeweging (FNV).

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2020 13:42 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 13:42 IST
Workers of Tata Steel's at the IJmuiden plant in the Netherlands will continue to strike on Thursday as the meeting with the management remained inconclusive and has "disappointed" them, according to the labour union Federatie Nederlandse Vakbeweging (FNV). The Dutch operations of the India-headquartered Tata Steel have been facing continuous protests and demonstrations for about three week.

In a statement, the Netherlands-based workers' union said the strike would continue after a disappointing meeting with management Tata Steel Netherlands. When contacted, Tata Steel did not provide any comment.

Roel Berghuis, Director of FNV Metaal: “It was a disappointing and difficult conversation. The European management says it will take even longer to respond to our demands. We will continue talking on Thursday, but the strike actions will continue.' At the end of May, FNV had submitted a set of requirements to the management. Among other things, the union wants to make agreements about job security, a robust strategic plan, ending the integration with Tata Steel UK, and about the non-transfer of profits to Tata Steel UK, the union said.

"The fact that we did not receive a response... to these requirements is very disturbing and does not provide any basis for reaching a negotiation agreement. The action committee discusses when and which team or department will go on strike," said Berghuis..

