Marg ERP Launches 'My Shop QRID' to Maintain Social Distancing Between Buyer & Seller in COVID-19 Period

NEW DELHI, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The COVID-19 pandemic has reshaped how businesses operate around the globe. Retailers, distributors, shop keepers, are conducting essential work, but it may be difficult to adjust to, and maintain the six-feet recommended social distancing guidelines. Observing the alarming situation, Marg ERP (P) Ltd. has launched a new feature in the Marg ERP software for maintaining social distancing between buyer and seller in the time of COVID-19. Overall, the company aims to help & secure 10 lakh registered users and this idea could help 5 Crore small & medium businesses, if one assumes 1 family has 4 members, then it counts for almost 20 Crore people, with this new innovation. Now, it's unlock time, businesses, malls, markets are reopened. Though the chances and fear of COVID infections are more, one can't keep economy locked forever. The company's latest innovative feature provides real-time social distancing between buyer and seller. No one needs to come closer and talks unnecessarily. It mitigates the chances of getting infected hugely.

Thakur Anup Singh, CMD of Marg ERP Ltd. says, "The real challenge is with wholesale markets or crowded kirana & pharmacy shops; when a customer enters into a shop to buy something, he enquires several things i.e. price, deals, scheme, discounts etc. At billing time also, he needs to mingle with strangers in a que without knowing their CORONA status. Not only buyer, but seller also has some genuine problems like he can't handle all queries at a one go. This increases the chances to lose customer also. Moreover, more interaction means more chances to get infected." Thakur Anup Singh, adds, "To make everything safer and easier, Marg ERP has developed a new feature in its software called ' My Shop QRID' for the distributors who operate in the wholesale markets and for the shopkeepers, whose shops are thronged by the customers themselves. 'My Shop QRID' makes entire process digital and it becomes contact free, interaction free and safer. QR code-based solution at shops can help to regain the confidence of customers also." "My Shop QR Code encourages customers to place orders by scanning the QR Code while maintaining the social distancing. As soon as customer generates the order, he instantly gets a token number. When shopkeeper enters the token number into Marg Erp, this order is included in the generated bill," avers enthusiastic Thakur Anup Singh. Some other Benefits of QR Code are: Number of visitors in the waiting area can be controlled Close interactions are almost negligible Waiting time is drastically reduced Easy to manage visitors' flow The entire process from Ordering to Billing is much easier, quicker and completed while maintaining physical distancing How to use it: The distributors and retailers have to simply print the QR code from the software and need to paste it outside the shop/counter. The distributors & retailers can select what Data & offers they need to be displayed on customers mobile. This means they can customize and plan offers & deals strategically as per the situation.

Video Link: English Language : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mkkYlSs6_Xo Hindi Language : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=McnBOrZzTjE About Marg ERP software Marg ERP is a leader in inventory and accounting software in India. The company has over one million active users, caters to more than 2,50,000 SME/MSMEs, and has captured 60% (structured & non-structured market) of the Pharma Industry & FMCG Industry. The customer profile of the company includes SME/ MSME, Retailers, Distributors and Manufacturers. Marg Erp Limited has a team of over 700+ people working on building new and innovative software products and solutions for customers. The company has presence in over 700+ districts across the country with an international reach in 28 overseas markets. Marg ERP Limited works with exclusive channel partners who further provide our software products and solutions to customers. Marg currently works with 900+ active partners.

Marg ERP software helps to take care of every requirement of small & medium businesses including Inventory, Production, Plannings, Costings, Financial Accountings, GST Returns, MIS, Order & Collection Mobile Solution, Payment Platform for effortless Reconciliation, and more For more information, please visit: www.margerp.com