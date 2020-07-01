BSNL cancels 4G tender after DoT asks it not to use Chinese telecom gear: Source

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd's (BSNL) tender for 4G upgrade has been cancelled after the Department of Telecom (DoT) asked the state-run firm not to use Chinese telecom gear, according to a source. The source privy to the development said that a new tender will be floated which will have emphasis on preference to Make in India. BSNL Chairman could not be reached for comments despite repeated attempts.

The source said that the government had told BSNL not to use Chinese equipment in 4G upgrade, and that implementation of the direction meant that the company had to issue a new tender. Keeping in view the developing Indian capacity and in-house technology, a new tender will be floated, the source said adding this will have emphasis on preference to Make in India.