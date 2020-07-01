Fabindia appoints Aditya Ghosh to board of directors

Fabindia, which operates a chain of stores selling a range of artisans products, on Wednesday said former Indigo airlines president Aditya Ghosh has been appointed as a member of its board of directors. Ghosh will be guiding the management teams with strategy and new initiatives, the company said in a statement.

"Fabindia believes that the post-Covid period will bring about transformational change in consumer behaviour and brands with purpose, sustainability initiatives and earth-friendly commerce will become increasingly important...As we evolve towards a new normal, we are excited to have Aditya on board helping with strategy and growth," the company said. Ghosh is a seasoned professional with over 22 years of experience and has had multiple roles including leading IndiGo and also OYO Hotels & Homes.

On his joining the board of Fabindia, Ghosh said, "I am looking forward to engaging with a sense of purpose where we continue to build on the tremendous trust that the Fabindia family of brands enjoy and create a socially conscious business that makes a deep positive impact towards a healthier and more equal planet." Fabindia operates 327 stores across 118 cities in India and 14 international stores selling a wide range of products produced by artisans living largely in rural areas..