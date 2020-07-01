Left Menu
Parminder Chopra takes charge as director - finance, PFC

State-run Power Finance Corporation (PFC) on Wednesday said it has appointed Parminder Chopra as director (finance) of the company. Chopra, who joined PFC in 2005, spearheaded the key initiative to diversify the company's fund mobilisation to international markets that allowed the lender to raise money at lower costs.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2020 15:18 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 15:18 IST
Parminder Chopra takes charge as director - finance, PFC

State-run Power Finance Corporation (PFC) on Wednesday said it has appointed Parminder Chopra as director (finance) of the company. "She succeeds N.B. Gupta, who superannuated on June 30, 2020," the company said in a statement. Chopra was working as executive director (finance) at PFC. With over 32 years of experience, she specialises in handling crucial and core finance functions such as fund mobilisation, corporate accounts, banking, treasury, asset-liability management and stressed asset resolution, the statement said. Before joining PFC, she was associated with key organisations in the power sector like National Hydroelectric Power Corporation of India (NHPC) and Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCIL). Chopra, who joined PFC in 2005, spearheaded the key initiative to diversify the company's fund mobilisation to international markets that allowed the lender to raise money at lower costs. With her focussed approach, share of fund mobilisation in foreign currency grew from a meagre 2 per cent to 15 per cent within a short span of two years, it added.  Chopra has also been lauded for many firsts, including launch of PFC's maiden Green Bond issue. She played a key role in PFC's mega acquisition of Government of India's holding of 52.63 per cent in REC Ltd. Chopra also serves as director on the board of Coastal Tamil Nadu Power Ltd and Cheyyur Infra Ltd.

