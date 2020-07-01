Jayant Krishna to take over as first Indian CEO of UKIBC from Aug 3

The UK India Business Council on Wednesday announced that Jayant Krishna will take over as its new Group Chief Executive Officer from August 3. Krishna has previously led key initiatives of the Prime Minister's Skill India mission as CEO, and Executive Director & Chief Operating Officer of the National Skill Development Corporation.

He will be the first Indian CEO of UKIBC and the first CEO of the Council who shall be based in India. "Jayant, who will be the first UKIBC Group CEO to be based in India, will be replacing the current Group CEO, Richard Heald, OBE after a term of 10 years. Richard will step up to the role of Chair from 1st September 2020," the UKIBC stated.

"I'm pleased to accept this extraordinary opportunity to work towards further strengthening UKIBC's support to UK and Indian industry, encouraging bilateral investment, and helping businesses succeed. "This transition is taking place at a stage when both countries' economies have grown to a comparable size in terms of nominal GDP, and we are at the threshold of a vibrant phase in our economic ties. UKIBC will continue to bolster two-way trade and investment flows between UK and Indian businesses," Krishna said.