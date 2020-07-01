Left Menu
Beirut's airport reopening partially after three-month shutdown

Lebanon has been hit by an unprecedented economic and financial crisis and the government is hoping that the reopening of the airport will help bring in hard currency to prop up the economy. Travelers from countries that do not provide PCR tests ahead of boarding will be tested upon arrival in Lebanon at the airline's expense.

PTI | Beirut | Updated: 01-07-2020 16:16 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 16:08 IST
Representative image

Lebanon's only international airport has reopened following a more than three-month shutdown as part of the country's lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The airport will operate at 10 percent capacity at first, bringing in around 2,000 travelers a day.

The first flight to arrive was Emirates from Dubai. Others scheduled Wednesday are from Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, London and Paris. Lebanon has been hit by an unprecedented economic and financial crisis and the government is hoping that the reopening of the airport will help bring in hard currency to prop up the economy.

Travelers from countries that do not provide PCR tests ahead of boarding will be tested upon arrival in Lebanon at the airline's expense. Passengers must pay for a second test 72 hours later and will be required to quarantine if they test positive.

