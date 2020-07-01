Arun Kumar Bansal is new CFO of Indian Bank

Public sector Indian Bank on Wednesday announced the elevation of Arun Kumar Bansal as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) with immediate effect. Prior to taking up the new role, Bansal was serving the city-based lender as its general manager, the bank said.

Bansal succeeds P A Krishnan, who retired from services on June 30 on superannuation, it said in a BSE filing. Bansal(49) has over 29 years of service in the banking sector.

He has served the bank in rural, urban and metro branches and also in the treasury and wealth management among many others, the bank said..