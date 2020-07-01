Zhejiang Export Online Fair Launches Business Matchmaking Program on Ball Bearings & Textile Machinery

- This two-part unique program will bring together sellers and buyers in a highly professional setting that will make use of technology to facilitate deal closures conveniently and safely NEW DELHI, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Business has been affected across the world on account of the ongoing pandemic, and organisations are putting in their best efforts to shake up this status quo. In sync with this, Department of Commerce of Zhejiang Province has announced a unique opportunity for Indian buyers, wherein they can network and source directly for some of the leading Chinese manufacturers of ball bearings and textile machinery. Organised by Xinchang Commerce Bureau & managed by CREAT (Chindia Regional Exchanges and Trade Investment), the event will be divided into two parts - one for ball bearings and the other for textile machinery players. It will use Zoom Online platform to offer seamless interaction amongst business professionals. The Online Business Matchmaking Program on Ball Bearings and Textile Machinery will take place from 30th June to 4th July 2020. This program is targeted at buyers from India, who are looking to source innovative products from key Chinese suppliers to expand and diversify their businesses. In the Ball Bearings and Textile Machinery Program, more than 20 top manufacturers from China are going to showcase a whole range of products and solutions to choose from. The textile machinery program will encompass a whole array of products such as Winder Spindle, High Speed Precision Air Pocket Winder, Yarn Winder, Weaving Machinery, Winding System, Computerised Knitting Machines, Flat Knitting Machines, Flat Screen Printing Machines, Hot Air Tenting & Setting Machines, Jacquard Machine, Open Rotary Screen Printing Machine, Printing And Dyeing Machinery, Rotor Spinning Machine, Sensor, Wire Probe, Shredder, Short Fibre/Chemical Fibre Two-For-One Twisting Spindle, Socks Knitting Machine/ Socks Toe Closing Machine, Spinning Machine Spindle, Spinning Machinery, Textile Machinery, Textile Machinery Spare Parts, Textile Twisting Machine, Textile Winding Machine, Textile- Cone Winding, Textile-Twisting System, Coating System, Full Automatic Sewing Thread Winder and Hi-Speed Rapier Loom.

On the other hand, those looking for solutions in ball bearings will get to choose from various types of Agricultural Bearings, Air Conditioning Industry Bearings, Angular Contact Plain Bearings, Automobile Industry Bearings, Clutch Bearing, Deep Groove Bearing, Industrial Bearings, One Way Bearing, Short Cylindrical Roller Bearings, Single-Row Tapered/Double-Row Tapered Roller Bearings, Special Non-Standard Bearings, Standard Spherical Plain Bearing, Tension Pulley Bearing, Textile Bearing, Thrust Plain Bearing, Water Pump Bearing and Wheel Bearings. One can be at the forefront of this excellent business opportunity that will help improve trade relations between India and China at a time when business has hit a new low due to the restrictions on travel and transportation. The range of products have been selected keeping in mind the requirements of the Indian market and the taste of consumers. All discussions amongst participants will take place online via Zoom Video Conferencing platform.

About CREAT The CREAT Foundation Trust was established in the year 2019 with the aim of further augmenting the ties between two great nations of the world - India and China. It began its journey with the vision to become a trusted and stable medium that would enhance the historical connections of these two grand civilisations and amplify it in the present and future as these two states keep up their steady pace towards modernity. Its objective is to envision better avenues for knowledge sharing, cultural exchange and commercial interactions by establishing people to people relationships between the citizens of these countries.