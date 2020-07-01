Pak govt to continue limited domestic flight operations till Aug 31

The Pakistan government has extended the permission for domestic flight operations from the six approved airports in the country till August 31. Pakistan in March had stopped domestic and international flight operations in view of the coronavirus outbreak. In May, the government gave Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, and Quetta airports permission to operate flights till June 30.

In its notice to airmen (NOTAM), the Civil Aviation Authority extended the permission to operate domestic flights till August 31 following established guidelines, standard operating procedures, and prior approval of the competent authority, Dawn News reported on Wednesday. Along with domestic flights, chartered flights will also be allowed but only in Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, and Quetta airports.

The novel coronavirus, which first emerged in China's Wuhan, has so far claimed 4,395 lives with over 2 lakh confirmed cases in Pakistan.