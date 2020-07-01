Left Menu
Svatantra's Home Insurance helping Amphan affected rebuild their houses

Svatantra Microfin Private Limited is a next-gen technology-driven microfinance company that operates in rural areas of India, offers not just microcredit but a bouquet of financial services - cashless health insurance, personal accident, and home insurance.

Svatantra Microfin Private Limited. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] July 1 (ANI/PRNewswire): Svatantra Microfin Private Limited is a next-gen technology-driven microfinance company that operates in rural areas of India, offers not just microcredit but a bouquet of financial services - cashless health insurance, personal accident, and home insurance. The comprehensive list of offerings is designed as per the needs of rural customers. In the wake of the recent calamity due to Cyclone 'Amphan' in the coastal areas of West Bengal and Odisha, Svatantra Microfin's Home Insurance (Standard Fire Special Peril Policy) has proved a key to recover from this 'Act of God' devastation.

Several coastal districts of West Bengal and Odisha are still reeling under the aftermath of the cyclone. Under the home insurance, the client house is insured against damage to house due to fire, lightning, storm, implosion, explosion flash floods, thereby giving the impacted clients much-needed help to rebuild their houses. Svatantra's offerings benefitted a little above 2000 families with claims amounting to Rs 2 crores, the claim money will help clients reconstruct their houses and a chance to reset their lives.

