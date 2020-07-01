Left Menu
Development News Edition

Business groups say flexibility needed to implement new North American trade deal

"Nevertheless, the agreement was less than hoped for in areas such as intellectual property, procurement, and labor mobility." The groups said that North America's largest industry, automotive, will have difficulty complying with new, tighter regional content rules for vehicles and parts.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-07-2020 19:42 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 19:42 IST
Business groups say flexibility needed to implement new North American trade deal

U.S., Mexican and Canadian business groups applauded a new North American trade deal's entry into force on Wednesday, but said more work and flexibility was needed to overcome challenges including implementation of new labor and automotive rules. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the Canadian Chamber of Commerce and Mexico's Consejo Coordinator Empresarial said in a joint statement that the new U.S.-Mexico Canada Agreement provides certainty for business investment in the region.

The replacement for the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) launches under a cloud of disputes, with the United States considering new tariffs on Canadian aluminum and growing concerns over Mexico's ability to meet new labor standards in the deal.. "Overall, the agreement increases our region´s competitiveness, which is vital in an uncertain international context characterized by protectionist temptations," the groups said in a statement. "Nevertheless, the agreement was less than hoped for in areas such as intellectual property, procurement, and labor mobility."

The groups said that North America's largest industry, automotive, will have difficulty complying with new, tighter regional content rules for vehicles and parts. "New rules in a number of other areas, such as labor, will also present compliance challenges. The COVID-19 pandemic and economic downturn may make adapting to these new rules even more challenging," the groups said.

They added that governments should refrain from the use of tariffs on national security grounds, a comment aimed at the Trump administration as it considers reimposing a 10% duty on Canadian aluminum to halt a "surge" in imports across the northern border that began after a tariff exemption was granted last year. Steel industry groups also said the trade deal's requirement that 70% of the steel used in regional auto production be North American-made would boost and demand strengthen the regional supply chain. "Our steel producers are prepared to supply the steel their auto and other customers need to meet the new regional value content requirements of the USMCA," said Kevin Dempsey, interim president of the American Iron and Steel Institute.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

Renewable energy's share of German power mix at 55.8% in H1

Renewable energys share of Germanys overall power supply mix rose by 8.8 percentage points in the January to June period to 55.8, data from Europes biggest state-funded research and development service showed on Wednesday. Out of total powe...

COVID-19: India records single-day highest jump of 507 deaths, June worst month with close to 4 lakh cases

India on Wednesday recorded the highest single-day jump of 507 COVID-19 deaths and also a majority of cases--close to four lakh--in June to make it the worst month for the country prompting some states to go for varying degrees of lockdown....

Gabon blocks European travellers after EU 'safe list' snub

Gabons government said on Wednesday that European tourists and business travelers would not be granted visas after the European Union excluded it from a safe list of countries from which the bloc is allowing non-essential travel. The Europe...

Govt asks Priyanka to vacate bungalow by Aug 1; cites withdrawal of SPG cover

The government on Wednesday asked Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to vacate her bungalow in Lutyens Delhi within a month, saying she is not entitled to the facility following withdrawal of her SPG protection. According to an order iss...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020