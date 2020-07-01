Tomar appeals to farmers to adopt best agri practices to maximise better kharif yields

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Wednesday appealed to farmers to adopt best agricultural practices for maximising crop production during the ongoing kharif season. In a letter to the farmers, Tomar said agricultural production has become the pivot of the country's economy. By adopting better crop management practices, agricultural production can be increased manifold. It is essential to plan beforehand, make correct decisions and implement them in the field.

Stressing that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has visualised an Atmanirbhar or self-reliant India keeping agriculture and villages at the centre stage, Tomar said, "We must ensure an abundant kharif crop. In the present situation, farmers are shouldering an immense responsibility of increasing agricultural production not just for their own welfare but for the welfare of the whole country." With the onset of monsoon in most parts of the country, the minister said sowing of kharif crops has also been completed at many places, and is in process in other areas, he said. Tomar in his communication appealed to farmers to adopt best agricultural practices for maximising crop production during the kharif season.

He shared a number of good agri practices such as best methods of growing paddy which is the main crop in the kharif season, control of weeds, use of biopesticides, organic manure and vermicompost, ridge and furrow method of crop planting. He also mentioned seed treatment of pulses with rhizobium bacteria, balanced use of nitrogenous fertilisers along with potash and phosphorus in accordance with soil health cards, and using best irrigation methods.

The minister asked farmers to grow different varieties of crops keeping in view the type of farmland in order to make farming a gainful activity. Stating that the country is dealing effectively with the coronavirus crisis since the past three months, the minister said the rabi crops were harvested and the selling procedure completed without any hindrance.

He also appreciated farmers for completing their agricultural work with responsibility and dedication even during the difficult time of the lockdown which affected industries and businesses..