Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amgen defeats Novartis appeal over arthritis drug Enbrel's patents

A federal appeals court on Wednesday upheld two patents for Amgen Inc's multibillion-dollar rheumatoid arthritis drug Enbrel, rejecting Novartis AG's effort to void the patents. In a 2-1 decision, the U.S. Federal Circuit Court of Appeals in Washington, D.C. rejected the argument by Novartis' Sandoz generic drugs unit that the patents should be invalidated because they described concepts contained in previous patents and were therefore "obvious." Sandoz had applied to market Erelzi, a generic version of Enbrel.

Reuters | Updated: 01-07-2020 20:41 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 20:41 IST
Amgen defeats Novartis appeal over arthritis drug Enbrel's patents

A federal appeals court on Wednesday upheld two patents for Amgen Inc's multibillion-dollar rheumatoid arthritis drug Enbrel, rejecting Novartis AG's effort to void the patents.

In a 2-1 decision, the U.S. Federal Circuit Court of Appeals in Washington, D.C. rejected the argument by Novartis' Sandoz generic drugs unit that the patents should be invalidated because they described concepts contained in previous patents and were therefore "obvious." Sandoz had applied to market Erelzi, a generic version of Enbrel. But Enbrel's active ingredient had patent protection through 2029.

Amgen and Novartis did not immediately respond to requests for comment. In morning trading, Amgen shares were up $12.50, or 5.3%, at $248.36 on the Nasdaq.

Enbrel, used to treat adults with moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis, was launched in 1998. The drug is Amgen's biggest, accounting for $5.23 billion, or 24%, of its $22.2 billion of product sales in 2019.

Enbrel was developed by Immunex Corp, which Amgen acquired in 2002. Wednesday's decision upheld an August 2019 ruling by U.S. District Judge Claire Cecchi in Newark, New Jersey. The Federal Circuit handles intellectual property appeals.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

EU and Britain making "very limited" progress in talks - Merkel

The European Union and Britain have made very limited progress in negotiations about their future relationship, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday, adding there was still a possibility that no deal would be agreed.Progress in...

India's TikTok stars feel pained by government app ban

Geetha Sridhar never used to enter her kitchen in Mumbai without her smartphone. The 54-year-old homemaker used to post dozens of short videos daily on the Chinese video app TikTok, mostly of herself cooking traditional recipes.With 1 milli...

FM asks GST officers to proactively address issues faced by biz, simplify tax administration

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday asked GST officers to foresee the issues faced by domestic businesses and address them proactively to help them compete globally and build a self-reliant India.&#160; In a message to tax of...

Aakash Educational Services sets up entity for digital edtech biz

Aakash Educational Services Ltd AESL on Wednesday announced setting up of a wholly-owned subsidiary Aakash Edutech Pvt Ltd to boost its education technology business. The new unit will comprise Aakash Digital and Meritnation, which will pro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020