Coal India output declines 12.8% to 39 MT in June

The production of Coal India declined by 12.8 per cent to 39.20 million tonnes (MT) in June compared to 44.95 MT of coal in June last year, the state-run miner said on Wednesday. Coal India which accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output is eying one billion tonnes of production by 2023-24.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2020 22:11 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 21:55 IST
Coal India output declines 12.8% to 39 MT in June
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The production of Coal India declined by 12.8 per cent to 39.20 million tonnes (MT) in June compared to 44.95 MT of coal in June last year, the state-run miner said on Wednesday. The production in the first three months of 2020-21 dropped to 121.01 MT from 136.94 MT of coal produced in the April-June period of the previous fiscal, Coal India said in a filing.

Coal India's offtake also dropped to 41.61 MT in June from 48.98 MT in the corresponding month of the previous fiscal. The coal offtake by CIL declined to 120.62 MT in April-June from 153.49 MT of offtake in the year-ago period.

CIL is facing tepid demand from key customers like power producers. Coal India which accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output is eying one billion tonnes of production by 2023-24.

