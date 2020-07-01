Left Menu
RLCS announces format changes for Season X

Among the changes addressed by the Rocket League Championship Series is the reduction of world championship events from two to one. The calendar year will begin with an open qualifier and feature three splits per season -- fall, winter and spring.

RLCS announces format changes for Season X

The Rocket League Championship Series on Wednesday announced the arrival of RLCS X, which will feature significant fundamental changes to the structure of their esports. Among the changes addressed by the Rocket League Championship Series is the reduction of world championship events from two to one.

The calendar year will begin with an open qualifier and feature three splits per season -- fall, winter and spring. Each split will have three standalone regional events for North America and Europe for a total of 18 per season. The split will finish in a major, with the fall split featuring 32 teams, winter having 24 and spring using 20. Another change involves The Grid, a new weekly tournament circuit that brings together top teams to battle for Grid Points, prize money, better seeding and a spot at the majors.

The world championship will expand to 16 teams, with six coming from North America, six from Europe, two from South America and two from Oceania. It will provide $1 million in prize money. All told, more than $4.5 million will be awarded across all regions.

