Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Dollar on defensive as upbeat data dulls safe-haven appeal

More closely watched jobs reports from the government, due later in the day ahead of U.S. public holiday on Friday, are expected to show an increase of 3 million non-farm payrolls in June. There are concerns about whether the U.S. economy can sustain its recovery as coronavirus infections surge in many parts of the United States.

Reuters | Updated: 02-07-2020 06:15 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 06:15 IST
FOREX-Dollar on defensive as upbeat data dulls safe-haven appeal

The dollar was on the defensive against more growth-sensitive currencies on Thursday, following upbeat U.S. and European economic data but renewed worries about the coronavirus blunted more aggressive risk taking. The market sentiment gained an additional boost from the news that a COVID-19 vaccine developed by German biotech firm BioNTech and U.S. pharmaceutical giant Pfizer has shown potential and was found to be well tolerated in early-stage human trials.

Sterling traded at $1.2477, flat in early Thursday trade but having gained 1.1% so far this week. The Australian dollar fetched $0.6919, having gained 0.7% on the week. The euro changed hands at $1.1252, maintaining its gain of 0.3% since the start of week.

The U.S. manufacturing activity rebounded more than expected in June, with the manufacturing activity index by the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) hitting its highest in 14 months as firms and businesses resumed operations. Similar surveys from China, Germany and France all pointed to a recovery in factory activity while the ADP National Employment Report showed June private payrolls increased 2.369 million jobs.

Data for May was revised upward to show payrolls surging 3.065 million, instead of tumbling 2.76 million as previously estimated. More closely watched jobs reports from the government, due later in the day ahead of U.S. public holiday on Friday, are expected to show an increase of 3 million non-farm payrolls in June.

There are concerns about whether the U.S. economy can sustain its recovery as coronavirus infections surge in many parts of the United States. California dramatically rolled back efforts to reopen its economy on Wednesday, banning indoor restaurant dining in much of the state, closing bars and stepping up enforcement of social distancing and other measures as COVID-19 infections surge.

Against the yen, the dollar traded at 107.45 yen, having fallen 0.4% the previous day as it was unable to recover losses made in Asian trade on safe-haven bids. "If we see further spikes in coronavirus cases, I would expect both the dollar and the yen to strengthen against other currencies," said Tohru Sasaki, head of Japan market research at J.P. Morgan.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

Nigerian model Dimssoo accuses Beyonce for cultural misrepresentation of Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

AIIMS doctor along with IIT-Delhi students launch app to track plasma donors

AIIMS doctor along with a team of IIT-Delhi students have developed an app -- COPAL-19 -- that enables users to track willing plasma donors who have recovered from coronavirus. Theres a shortage of blood. Through COPAL-19, well have a list ...

FOREX-Dollar on defensive as upbeat data dulls safe-haven appeal

The dollar was on the defensive against more growth-sensitive currencies on Thursday, following upbeat U.S. and European economic data but renewed worries about the coronavirus blunted more aggressive risk taking. The market sentiment gaine...

New Zealand's health minister resigns after coronavirus criticism

New Zealands embattled Health Minister resigned on Thursday after security slip-ups at quarantine facilities where the coronavirus was detected just days after officials declared it had been eliminated from the country. David Clark was also...

'Help!' cry British musicians, warning of crisis in live music industry

The Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney and Ed Sheeran were among some 1,500 musicians who called on Thursday for the British government to help the live music business survive the coronavirus epidemic. The future for concerts and festivals and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020