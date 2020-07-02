Left Menu
Development News Edition

Equity indices up on vaccine hopes, banking and financial stocks gain

Equity benchmark indices were up by nearly one per cent during early hours on Thursday tracking gains in Asian peers as investors hoped of a vaccine for COVID-19.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 02-07-2020 10:24 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 10:24 IST
Equity indices up on vaccine hopes, banking and financial stocks gain
ONGC moved up 3.4 pc on Thursday morning to Rs 83.20 per share. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Equity benchmark indices were up by nearly one per cent during early hours on Thursday tracking gains in Asian peers as investors hoped of a vaccine for COVID-19. At 10:15 am, the BSE S&P Sensex was up by 340 points or 0.96 per cent at 35,745 while the Nifty 50 edged higher by 97 points or 0.93 per cent at 10,527.

All sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the positive zone with Nifty private bank gaining by 1.5 per cent, financial service and IT by 1.3 per cent each, and auto by 0.8 per cent. Among stocks, ONGC was the top gainer by moving up 3.4 per cent to Rs 83.20 per share. IndusInd Bank and HDFC Bank rose by 2.5 per cent and 1.9 per cent respectively.

The other prominent gainers were Mahindra & Mahindra, Hero MotoCorp, Infosys, Wipro and Grasim. Among those in the red zone were UPL, Hindustan Lever, Britannia, Maruti Suzuki and Eicher Motors. Meanwhile, Asian markets traded in the positive zone following positive news overnight around the development of a potential coronavirus vaccine.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside of Japan rose by 0.9 per cent following a strong close on Wall Street after a COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer and Germany's BioNTech was found to be well tolerated in early-stage human trials. The Hang Seng index in Hong Kong led gains among the region's major markets, rising 1.6 per cent. Japan's Nikkei rose by 0.65 per cent and South Korea's Kospi was up by 1.03 per cent. (ANI)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

Nigerian model Dimssoo accuses Beyonce for cultural misrepresentation of Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

UN chief tells Libya's Hifter there is no military solution

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told the commander of Libyas eastern-based forces Wednesday that there can be no military solution to the conflict he launched in April 2019 against the UN-supported government in the capital, Tripoli. ...

Rare Javan Rhino captured on hidden camera in gleeful mudbath

A rare Javan rhinoceros has been captured on camera gleefully rolling around in the khaki, tropical waters of a national park, on the westernmost tip of Indonesias Java island. The video of the critically endangered Javan rhino, one of only...

Goa BJP MLA, kin found COVID-19 positive

Goa Bharatiya Janata Party BJP MLA from South Goa along with his wife and two children has been found positive for COVID-19, sources said.The BJP MLA has already been hospitalised.Goa has so far reported 1,387 COVID-19 positive cases, accor...

New Zealand's health minister resigns after virus blunders

New Zealands health minister resigned Thursday following a series of personal blunders during the coronavirus pandemic. David Clark had earlier described himself as an idiot for breaking the nations lockdown measures and then last week appe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020