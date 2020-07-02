Left Menu
Development News Edition

Google temporarily blocks access to banned apps in India

Google on Thursday said it has temporarily blocked access to those apps that were still available on the Play Store in India even after the government banned on 59 apps this week.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-07-2020 11:59 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 11:31 IST
Google temporarily blocks access to banned apps in India
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Google on Thursday said it has temporarily blocked access to those apps that were still available on the Play Store in India even after the government banned on 59 apps this week. "While we continue to review the interim orders from the Government of India, we have notified the affected developers and have temporarily blocked access to the apps that remained available on the Play Store in India," a Google spokesperson said.

However, the spokesperson did not disclose details of the apps that Google had blocked. According to sources, developers of many of the 59 banned apps had taken down their apps from Google Play Store voluntarily.

India on Monday banned 59 apps with Chinese links, including TikTok, UC Browser, SHAREit, and WeChat, saying they were prejudicial to sovereignty, integrity, and security of the country.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

Nigerian model Dimssoo accuses Beyonce for cultural misrepresentation of Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

DS Smith sees lockdown-fuelled spike in demand for boxes, profit rises

Cardboard maker DS Smith on Thursday reported a 5 rise in annual profit and said supply of its boxes to e-commerce customers spiked as the corornavirus-induced lockdown brought in more online shoppers.The British company, which makes cardbo...

CHAZ was 'failed' four-week Democrat experiment by radical left: White House

The White House has said that the Black Lives Matter protests in Seattle, led by Indian-American software engineer-turned-socialist, at the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone were a failed four-week Democrat experiment by the radical left. Kshama...

MP cabinet expansion: 28 Ministers join Shivraj Singh Chouhan's team

Twenty-eight Ministers, who joined the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government in Madhya Pradesh, were administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor Anandiben Patel at Raj Bhawan in Bhopal on Thursday. Notably, this is the second cabinet...

Nepal PM Oli visits Sheetal Niwas to meet President Bhandari

Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Thursday visited Sheetal Niwas to meet President Bidhya Devi Bhandari. Earlier in the day, sources from the Prime Ministers Secretariat said that Oli might address the nation today.The Himalayan Times r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020