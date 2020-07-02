Dome Entertainment Unveils New Interactive Fitness Platform - DFITZY

The app aims to be a perfect fitness companion through this lockdown MUMBAI, July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dome Entertainment, one of India's leading premier event planning companies, is all set to launch their brand-new venture in the health and fitness sector, the DFITZY App. The current nationwide lockdown and stringent social distancing norms mean that parks and gyms are increasingly inaccessible and this is what makes DFITZY's launch timing perfect.

DFITZY aims to cater to all fitness enthusiasts looking for alternatives to gym-centric workout routines. This app has been designed keeping in mind the need for a mind-body balance during such unprecedented times. DFITZY has roped in some of the best fitness trainers in India to provide an array of fitness regimes like Yoga, Meditation, Pilates, Cross Functional Training and Zumba. In addition to these services, DFITZY will also provide customized diet plans; this ensures that users have an optimum body transformation experience. The app also plans to host live interactive sessions between its members and trainers from the comfort of their homes or offices, and this service will continue even after the lockdown ends. DFITZY aims to ensure the best possible guidance for all members via a virtual monitoring system.

In addition to regular workouts sessions, the app is set to provide other uniquely interactive sessions such as Golden Light Meditation on Sundays, Mindful Mondays, Tranquil Tuesdays, Winning Wednesdays, Thriving Thursdays, Fearless Fridays and Stillness Saturdays. The app will also provide a free session for its members in case someone has missed their scheduled one. What's more is that DFITZY offers all these services for an absolutely economical fee and anyone between the ages of 16 to 55 can use it. Commenting on this new initiative, Mazhar Nadiadwala, Managing Director, Dome Entertainment, says, "This pandemic has everyone confined within the four walls of their homes. We are completely disconnected from our social lives and regular routines. In addition to missing office and other social activities, people are also unable to go to gyms and attend any fitness classes. With DFITZY we are trying to bring your fitness routines within the four walls of your home. In our attempt to encourage people to remain indoors, we have introduced this platform wherein you can not only practice your favorite fitness regime but also interact with your trainers live for the necessary guidance.

Also, in lieu of the current situation where the country is slowly opening up and everyone stepping out, it is of utmost importance that people strengthen their immunity and take the necessary precautions to combat the virus. Thus we believe that DFITZY can help in building ones resistance power stronger with the exercises. With DFITZY, we plan to contribute towards the wellbeing of the society. We also intend to run charitable sessions for our frontline warriors and patients, thus ensuring them with good physical health and faster recovery. The starting point of this initiative will be our very own venue Dome, NSCI which has been converted into a quarantined facility and gradually we will be spreading out to multiple other venues like housing societies, etc." The app was launched on Friday, 26th June 2020 and was graced by personalities like wrestler Sangram Singh, Meet Bros, Eijaz Khan and Bani J apart from Mr Mazhar Nadiadwala and Azhar Morani.

About DFITZY: DFITZY is an interactive wellness platform offering personalized live workout sessions, conducted by certified fitness experts. In addition to offering virtually monitored workouts, DFITZY also curates customised diet and nutrition plans to help customers achieve their fitness goals. The app, which is available for both Android and iOS users, has been designed to function as a comprehensive app for the wellness needs of your mind, body, and soul.