Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lexus undeterred by COVID-19, not going back on new launches

The Japanese carmaker, however, will look at the changing consumer behaviour, as it expects the luxury car business to be the last to recover from the massive disruption caused by the pandemic, according to its India head. Earlier this year, Lexus India said it would bring in three models this year--the flagship hybrid electric car LC 500h coupe, and the new variants of the ES 300h Exquisite and the NX 300h Exquisite.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-07-2020 16:39 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 16:39 IST
Lexus undeterred by COVID-19, not going back on new launches

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic that has crippled every segment of the economy, Lexus India has no plans to shelve or delay its planned launches this year. The Japanese carmaker, however, will look at the changing consumer behaviour, as it expects the luxury car business to be the last to recover from the massive disruption caused by the pandemic, according to its India head.

Earlier this year, Lexus India said it would bring in three models this year--the flagship hybrid electric car LC 500h coupe, and the new variants of the ES 300h Exquisite and the NX 300h Exquisite. “Of course, the pandemic has dampened the sentiment for us and I expect the luxe car segment to be the last to recoup. Having said that let me make it clear that we have no plans to shelve or delay the three launches which we had announced in the beginning of the year,” P B Venugopal, the president of Lexus India, told PTI over phone from his Bengaluru headquarters. Whether the luxury car segment will survive the pandemic-induced slump, he pointed to the large latent potential as the industry pie is only about 1.5 per cent of the total market of over 3 million units, while the global average is 5-7 per cent.

“We are targeting carbon-neutral customers here and therefore we are for the long-term here. Of our total sales almost 80 per cent are self-charging hybrid electric vehicles,” Venugopal said without sharing the total number of cars it has sold since the entry in March 2017 citing internal policy constraints. Expecting the new normal to be more digital, he said they'll look at human-centric digital solutions to drive the brand philosophy of empathy, engagement and encouragement, as Lexus is an emotional brand. Lexus has seven dealers and three guest experience centres and a manufacturing plant at Bidai near Bengaluru, which is the fourth plant for the company after the mother plant in the US, Japan and Canada.

Venugopal said they will be launching four more guest experience centres in Chandigarh, Chennai, Kochi and Hyderabad complementing those in New Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore. On the response to the locally-produced world-class sedan ES 300h, which was rolled out this January, he said the customer response to the car was "much beyond expectation". Lexus sells the ES 300h (Rs 56.95 lakh), NX 300h (Rs 60.60 lakh), RX 450hL (Rs 99 lakh), and the LC 500h (Rs 1.96 crore) among others. The RX 450hL is the world's most popular self-charging hybrid electric SUV, and was launched in the country last October. Lexus began its journey in 1989 in the US as a subsidiary of the automobile giant Toyota Motor Corporation, and has since then expanded its line-up around the world and has become the luxury hybrid leader, having sold over 1 million hybrid vehicles globally.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

Nigerian model Dimssoo accuses Beyonce for cultural misrepresentation of Africa

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Thailand to ban online alcohol sales to curb underage drinking

Thailand said on Thursday it would prohibit online sales of alcohol in a clampdown on underage drinking after a rise in sales during the coronavirus outbreak. The Southeast Asian country scrapped a three-week ban on the sale of alcohol in s...

Belgian retirement home offers 'hug curtain' for safe embrace

Residents of a Belgian retirement home are able to soothe the pain of social distancing measures imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic by embracing their loved ones through a hug curtain. Staff at the Jardins de Picardie nursing home near the Fr...

Southern European yields hit 3-month lows with riskier assets back in demand

Yields on riskier southern European debt hit three-month lows on Thursday in line with broader market optimism after an improvement in economic data, while Germanys safe-haven benchmark Bund yield held near a one-week high. Italys 10-year g...

UK PM Johnson says statue of colonialist Rhodes should not be pulled down

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday that a statue of 19th century colonialist Cecil Rhodes should not be pulled down from an Oxford University college because history should not be edited. Oriel College, Oxford, said last ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020