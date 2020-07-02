Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Dollar set for biggest weekly drop in a month before U.S. data

"A renewed significant fall in the unemployment rate would make the market feel confident about a recovery," said Thu Lan Nguyen, an FX strategist at Commerzbank in Frankfurt. "In that case we would see risk-on, which should theoretically be negative for the U.S. currency since the U.S. dollar has been in demand as a safe haven during the crisis," Despite the dollar's recent spell of weakness, the greenback is still up 2.5% from the 2020 low of 94.6 it hit in early March.

Reuters | Updated: 02-07-2020 16:49 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 16:49 IST
FOREX-Dollar set for biggest weekly drop in a month before U.S. data

The U.S. dollar slipped to a one-week low against its rivals on Thursday as upbeat U.S. and European economic data sharpened risk appetite, with hopes for a COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough also helping sentiment. Against a basket of currencies, the greenback is on track for its biggest weekly drop in a month, of 0.5% with the rise in coronavirus cases in the U.S. weighing on sentiment.

Data due at 1230 GMT is expected to show non-farm payrolls figures increased by 3 million jobs last month before a long holiday weekend. U.S. markets are shut on Friday. A larger than expected gain could help the dollar regain some ground.

Estimates vary widely amid concerns about whether the U.S. economy can sustain its recovery as coronavirus infections surge and some states reimpose limits on business and personal activity. "A renewed significant fall in the unemployment rate would make the market feel confident about a recovery," said Thu Lan Nguyen, an FX strategist at Commerzbank in Frankfurt.

"In that case we would see risk-on, which should theoretically be negative for the U.S. currency since the U.S. dollar has been in demand as a safe haven during the crisis," Despite the dollar's recent spell of weakness, the greenback is still up 2.5% from the 2020 low of 94.6 it hit in early March. A Reuters poll predicts more weakness for the greenback over the next 12 months due to weak global demand.

Supporting sentiment in the meantime was news that a COVID-19 vaccine developed by German biotech firm BioNTech and U.S. pharmaceutical giant Pfizer had shown potential in early-stage human trials. U.S. manufacturing activity also rebounded more than expected in June, with the Institute for Supply Management's manufacturing activity index hitting its highest in 14 months.

Similar surveys from China, Germany and France all pointed to an improvement in factory activity. The positive risk sentiment boosted other risk-oriented currencies such as the New Zealand dollar, which gained nearly 0.5% versus the greenback, and the euro, which advanced 0.1% to $1.1264.

The mood also lifted sterling above $1.25 for the first time in a week. It last sat at $1.2482, having bounced almost 2% from a one-month low hit on Monday. Falling volatility also boosted sentiment, with a gauge of currency market volatility holding near a one-month low.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

Nigerian model Dimssoo accuses Beyonce for cultural misrepresentation of Africa

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Ramagya School Noida Keeps up the Momentum of Studies through Regular Virtual Classes

Studies go on unhampered at Ramagya School Noida via virtual classes and the students adapt themselves to virtual mode of education during the COVID-19 induced lockdown Delhi NCR, India NewsVoirRamagya School, Noida, one of the pioneering s...

Pharma major Mylan gets go-ahead to make remdesivir for 'restricted emergency use'

After&#160;Hetero&#160;and Cipla, another pharmaceutical major Mylan was given permission by Indias drug regulator on Thursday to manufacture and market the anti-viral drug remdesivir for restricted emergency use on hospitalised COVID-19 pa...

Thailand to ban online alcohol sales to curb underage drinking

Thailand said on Thursday it would prohibit online sales of alcohol in a clampdown on underage drinking after a rise in sales during the coronavirus outbreak. The Southeast Asian country scrapped a three-week ban on the sale of alcohol in s...

Belgian retirement home offers 'hug curtain' for safe embrace

Residents of a Belgian retirement home are able to soothe the pain of social distancing measures imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic by embracing their loved ones through a hug curtain. Staff at the Jardins de Picardie nursing home near the Fr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020