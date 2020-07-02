Left Menu
Development News Edition

Axis Bank to wind down UK subsidiary

The bank will ensure transparency and fairness in dealing with all its employees and customers of Axis Bank UK Ltd throughout this winding down process, it said further. "Kindly note that Axis Bank UK Limited is not a material subsidiary of the Bank, in terms of the Listing Regulation and that the above decision will not have any material impact on the operations or the financial position of the Bank," it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-07-2020 20:20 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 20:05 IST
Axis Bank to wind down UK subsidiary
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Axis Bank on Thursday said it has decided to wind down its UK subsidiary and the move will not have any material impact on its financial position. The lender has been reviewing its international strategy and as part of this, has adopted a clear objective to focus on the Indian banking market and harness the potential there, it said in a regulatory filing.

"In line with the said objective, the bank has taken a decision to fully wind down and close the operations of Axis Bank UK Ltd, a subsidiary of the bank and targeting for surrendering of the banking licence by end of April 2021, which has been reviewed with the UK regulators viz. both the Prudential Regulation Authority and the Financial Conduct Authority," it said. As an organisation, the bank is committed to delivering optimum value for all its stakeholders, in sync with its core principles and the local policies as applicable. The bank will ensure transparency and fairness in dealing with all its employees and customers of Axis Bank UK Ltd throughout this winding down process, it said further.

"Kindly note that Axis Bank UK Limited is not a material subsidiary of the Bank, in terms of the Listing Regulation and that the above decision will not have any material impact on the operations or the financial position of the Bank," it said. Axis Bank stock settled at Rs 423.55 on the BSE, down 2.24 per cent from the previous close.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. charges Ghislaine Maxwell with luring girls that Jeffrey Epstein sexually abused

Ghislaine Maxwell, the former girlfriend and longtime associate of the late disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, was arrested in New Hampshire on Thursday on U.S. charges of luring underage girls so that Epstein could sexually abuse them. T...

Grades R, 6, 11 to return to school on 6 July: DBE

Only Grades 6, Grade 11 and Grade R will now be returning to school on 6 July 2020, the Department of Basic Education DBE said on Thursday.The decision affects all provinces. The other grades will be phased in during July in a differentiate...

Alpine skiing-World Championships in Italy confirmed for 2021

The Alpine skiing World Championships in Cortina dAmpezzo will take place in February 2021 as originally scheduled, the International Ski Federation FIS said on Thursday. In May the Italian winter sports federation FISI had asked to postpon...

High court won't hear abortion clinic 'buffer zone' cases

The Supreme Court on Thursday turned away pleas from anti-abortion activists to make it easier for them to protest outside clinics, declining to wade back into the abortion debate just days after striking down a Louisiana law regulating abo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020