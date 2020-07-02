Left Menu
Development News Edition

WRAPUP 3-U.S. job growth accelerates; layoffs remain elevated

The U.S. economy created a record 4.8 million jobs in June as more restaurants and bars resumed operations, but layoffs remained elevated and raging COVID-19 cases across the country threaten the fledgling recovery. The flare-up in coronavirus infections, which started in late June, was not captured in the Labor Department's closely watched monthly employment report published on Thursday as the government surveyed businesses in the middle of the month.

Reuters | Updated: 02-07-2020 20:14 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 20:14 IST
WRAPUP 3-U.S. job growth accelerates; layoffs remain elevated

The U.S. economy created a record 4.8 million jobs in June as more restaurants and bars resumed operations, but layoffs remained elevated and raging COVID-19 cases across the country threaten the fledgling recovery.

The flare-up in coronavirus infections, which started in late June, was not captured in the Labor Department's closely watched monthly employment report published on Thursday as the government surveyed businesses in the middle of the month. The reopening of businesses after being shuttered in mid-March has unleashed a wave of coronavirus infections in large parts of the country, including the populous California, Florida and Texas. Several states are scaling back or pausing reopenings, and sending some workers back home.

Still, the rebound in hiring added to a stream of data, including consumer spending, in suggesting that the recession which started in February was likely over. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell this week acknowledged the rebound in activity, saying the economy had "entered an important new phase and (had) done so sooner than expected." But Powell cautioned the outlook "is extraordinarily uncertain" and would depend on "our success in containing the virus."

The jump in nonfarm payrolls in June was the largest since the government started keeping records in 1939. Payrolls rebounded 2.699 million in May after a historic 20.787 million plunge in April. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast payrolls increasing by 3 million jobs in June. President Donald Trump at a press briefing after the data said the jobs report "proves that our economy is roaring back."

But despite the better-than-expected increase, employment remains 14.7 million jobs below its pre-pandemic level. The measurement of the unemployment rate continued to be biased down by people incorrectly misclassifying themselves as being "employed but absent from work" last month.

The jobless rate fell to 11.1% last month from 13.3% in May. The Labor Department's Bureau of Labor Statistics, which compiles the employment report, said the unemployment rate would have been 12.1% without the misclassification problem. Hiring last month was boosted by the typically low-paying leisure and hospitality industry, which added 2.1 million jobs, accounting for about two-fifths of the gains in payrolls. The return of these workers pushed down average wages 1.2% in June.

Some companies are cutting wages and reducing hours. Stocks on Wall Street rallied on the employment data. The dollar was steady against a basket of currencies. U.S. Treasury prices fell.

BROAD JOB GAINS There were strong job gains in the retail, education and health, manufacturing, construction and professional and business services sectors. Government employment rose modestly as local governments hired teachers and support staff. State governments, confronting reduced revenues and stressed budgets caused by the pandemic, laid off more workers in June.

Employment is increasing largely as companies rehire workers laid off when non-essential businesses like restaurants, bars, gyms and dental offices among others were closed to slow the spread of COVID-19. Economists have attributed the burst in job gains to the government's Paycheck Protection Program, giving businesses loans that can be partially forgiven if used for wages. Those funds are drying up and many companies, including some not initially impacted by lockdown measures, are struggling with weak demand forcing them to lay off workers.

Economists and industry watchers say this together with the exhaustion of the PPP loans has triggered a new wave of layoffs, that is keeping weekly new applications for unemployment benefits extraordinarily high. In a separate report on Thursday the Labor Department said initial claims for state unemployment benefits fell 55,000 to a seasonally adjusted 1.427 million for the week ended June 27. Though claims have declined from a record 6.867 million in late March, progress has stalled.

The claims report also showed the number of people receiving benefits after an initial week of aid rose 59,000 to 19.290 million in the week ending June 20. These so-called continued claims, which are reported with a one-week lag, have dropped from a record 24.912 million in early May. There were 31.5 million people collecting unemployment checks in mid-June.

With the measurement of the unemployment rate continuing to be distorted since March economists recommend focusing on continuing claims and data on the total number of unemployment checks recipients to get a better view of the labor market.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. charges Ghislaine Maxwell with luring girls that Jeffrey Epstein sexually abused

Ghislaine Maxwell, the former girlfriend and longtime associate of the late disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, was arrested in New Hampshire on Thursday on U.S. charges of luring underage girls so that Epstein could sexually abuse them. T...

Grades R, 6, 11 to return to school on 6 July: DBE

Only Grades 6, Grade 11 and Grade R will now be returning to school on 6 July 2020, the Department of Basic Education DBE said on Thursday.The decision affects all provinces. The other grades will be phased in during July in a differentiate...

Alpine skiing-World Championships in Italy confirmed for 2021

The Alpine skiing World Championships in Cortina dAmpezzo will take place in February 2021 as originally scheduled, the International Ski Federation FIS said on Thursday. In May the Italian winter sports federation FISI had asked to postpon...

High court won't hear abortion clinic 'buffer zone' cases

The Supreme Court on Thursday turned away pleas from anti-abortion activists to make it easier for them to protest outside clinics, declining to wade back into the abortion debate just days after striking down a Louisiana law regulating abo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020