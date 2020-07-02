Left Menu
Development News Edition

Buddha sculpture images in Pak museum to feature in Japanese school textbooks

Images of a unique Buddha sculpture presently displayed at a museum here will be included in school textbooks in Japan to highlight the archaeological importance of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which was a hub of Buddhism in the past.

PTI | Peshawar | Updated: 02-07-2020 20:51 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 20:34 IST
Buddha sculpture images in Pak museum to feature in Japanese school textbooks
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Images of a unique Buddha sculpture presently displayed at a museum here will be included in school textbooks in Japan to highlight the archaeological importance of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which was a hub of Buddhism in the past. According to a statement issued by Archeology Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the images will feature in the books of high schools as part of an essay.

"A publisher in Japan had recently approached Pakistan's embassy in Tokyo with request for provision of pictures of Bodhisttva at the Peshawar Museum with the purpose of including it in books of high schools," it said. Responding to the request, the foreign aid section of the planning and development provided the pictures.

Deputy chief of Tokyo mission appreciated cooperation of the Khyber Pakhtukhwa government and expressed hope that the publication of pictures will highlight importance of the region, the statement said. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's old name is Ghandhara and the region is a highly revered place for the followers of Buddhism.

"Around 2000 years earlier at time of Kushan dynasty, Gandhara was considered as seat of learning and people from across the globe came here for knowledge of Budhism," said Nawaz-ud-Din, Research Officer Archeology Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Khyber Pakhtunkwa has a great potential for religious tourism because of its rich archaeological sites and publication of images will promote the region and attract tourists, he said.

Peshawar Museum is also known for displaying one of the world's largest collection of architectural pieces on Buddha, he said. The unique stone sculptures carved in Gandhara Art not only speak of the artist's competence, but also tell a complete life story of Buddha from birth to death and his miracles, Nawaz said.

A couple of years ago, Peshawar Museum's tallest statue of Buddha in schist stone was transported to Switzerland for display there for 100 days at an international exhibition.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

2.13 cr migrants get free foodgrains during May-June under AtmaNirbhar Bharat Scheme

States have distributed free foodgrains to 2.13 crore migrants till June 30 as against their initial estimates to cover 2.8 crore people under the AtmaNirbhar Bharat Scheme, according to the Union food ministry. States have been asked to gi...

U.S. charges Ghislaine Maxwell with luring girls that Jeffrey Epstein sexually abused

Ghislaine Maxwell, the former girlfriend and longtime associate of the late disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, was arrested in New Hampshire on Thursday on U.S. charges of luring underage girls so that Epstein could sexually abuse them. T...

Grades R, 6, 11 to return to school on 6 July: DBE

Only Grades 6, Grade 11 and Grade R will now be returning to school on 6 July 2020, the Department of Basic Education DBE said on Thursday.The decision affects all provinces. The other grades will be phased in during July in a differentiate...

Alpine skiing-World Championships in Italy confirmed for 2021

The Alpine skiing World Championships in Cortina dAmpezzo will take place in February 2021 as originally scheduled, the International Ski Federation FIS said on Thursday. In May the Italian winter sports federation FISI had asked to postpon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020