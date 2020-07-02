GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise after strong U.S. jobs data; COVID-19 caution lingers

Left Menu
World stocks rose for a fourth straight day on Thursday after U.S. payrolls increased by a record 4.8 million in June, but the dollar and Treasury debt prices also edged up, which suggested lingering concern about rising COVID-19 cases in many U.S. states.

Reuters | Updated: 02-07-2020 22:00 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 22:00 IST
World stocks rose for a fourth straight day on Thursday after U.S. payrolls increased by a record 4.8 million in June, but the dollar and Treasury debt prices also edged up, which suggested lingering concern about rising COVID-19 cases in many U.S. states. New cases shot up by nearly 50,000 in the United States on Wednesday, according to a Reuters tally, marking the biggest one-day spike since the start of the pandemic.

Several states, along with some other parts of the world, are reversing or pausing reopenings to tackle a recent surge in infections, leaving analysts worried about another selloff in financial markets if the damage mounts. June's job survey was taken just as the spike in COVID-19 cases started to accelerate.

"The strong rebound would normally be an unambiguously positive sign that a recovery is under way (but) it is being accompanied by a sharp rise in new infections, which was what caused the collapse in the first place," said Mike Bell, global market strategist at JP Morgan Asset Management in London. "It is therefore too soon to say for certain that this recovery in employment sounds the all-clear for investors."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 226.33 points, or 0.88%, to 25,961.3, the S&P 500 gained 27.43 points, or 0.88%, to 3,143.29 and the Nasdaq Composite added 104.17 points, or 1.03%, to 10,258.79. The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 1.97% and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained 1.19%. Emerging market stocks rose 2.29%.

Overnight, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan closed 2.32% higher, while Japan's Nikkei rose 0.11%. Oil futures prices rose, supported by the U.S. employment numbers and Wednesday's drawdown in crude inventories, but the spike in U.S. coronavirus infections fanned concerns that economic activity will weaken in coming weeks.

U.S. crude was up 1.03% to $40.23 per barrel and Brent was at $42.61, up 1.38% on the day. Treasury yields ticked lower despite the strong jobs data.

Benchmark 10-year notes last rose 3/32 in price to yield 0.6726%, from 0.682% late on Wednesday. The 30-year bond last rose 1/32 in price to yield 1.4332%, from 1.434%.

In currencies, the dollar softened after the payroll numbers but trickled up to positive territory mid-morning in New York, and has remained little changed since. The dollar index rose 0.163%, with the euro down 0.21% to $1.1226.

The Japanese yen weakened 0.09% versus the greenback to 107.59 per dollar, while Sterling was last trading at $1.2459, down 0.09% on the day.

