Emami Agrotech forays into blended edible oil segment

Riding on the growing demand for products boosting immunity in the COVID-19 time, Emami Agrotech on Thursday forayed into the blended edible oil market. The company launched a new cooking oil that promises to boost one's immunity and is aiming at Rs 150 crore revenue in the current fiscal from it, an official said.

He claimed that the new variant of its brand - Emami Healthy & Tasty - is the country's first edible oil that contains immunity-boosting nutrients such as vitamins A, C, E, D, and Omega 3. "It is not about encashing the boom. It is responding to the needs of the consumer. We are aiming at Rs 150 crore sales from this new product in the current fiscal," Emami group director Aditya Agarwal said.

The blended edible oil with multiple health benefits is a growing segment. Sales of products in health, cleanliness, and immunity categories have been steady and demand will remain strong, the company official said.

Asked whether the company will fortify vitamins in mustard, sunflower, and soybean oils, Agarwal said, "There is some thinking about fortifying vitamin C in Bengal's favorite mustard oil but no decision has been taken." Retail sales were up by 15-20 per cent during the lockdown but edible oil supplies to hotel and restaurant segment had almost dried up during this period, he said. "The total sales are currently at 85 per cent of the pre-COVID level," he added.

The retail price of all cooking oils had jumped by at least 15 per cent, industry sources said.