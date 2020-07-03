Sleepwell Cocoon - India's First Customizable Mattress

Left Menu
A revolutionary concept that allows two sides of the bed to have different feel as per each partner’s preference New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) Sleepwell, India’s leading mattress brand from Sheela Foam Ltd., has launched Cocoon Mattress, the first-of-its-kind Mattress in a Box (MIAB) offering that allows consumers to choose the comfort feel of the mattress on their side of the bed.

03-07-2020
A revolutionary concept that allows two sides of the bed to have different feel as per each partner’s preference New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) Sleepwell, India’s leading mattress brand from Sheela Foam Ltd., has launched Cocoon Mattress, the first-of-its-kind Mattress in a Box (MIAB) offering that allows consumers to choose the comfort feel of the mattress on their side of the bed. The mattress provides options of customization, so that the customers can modify its comfort feel just by interchanging the top 2 foam layers from gentle to firm or vice versa. As a part of the initiative, Sleepwell has released a digital film that takes you through the USPs of the product. Today, customers are constantly in search of new product innovations that add to comfort in their daily lives. The Cocoon mattress is a unique offering from the house of Sleepwell that tries to integrate the highest-level personalization in its product portfolio. Enclosed below are a few distinctive highlights of this product: • Half-Half Concept: The mattress will allow two sleepers on the same bed to have two different type of feels on two sides of the same mattress by rearranging the two different top foam layers. This allows them to choose different comfort feels on their side of the mattress for a comfortable sleep. • Choice of Firmness: The Cocoon is a Triple Layered Mattress - customizable top 2 layers & core bottom layer for unmatched support. The top 2 layers have a different feel on either side – Gentle & Firm. The customer can change the feel of the mattress by interchanging the layers – from Gentle to Firm or vice versa. It is a dual feel mattress when enables two sleepers on the same bed to enjoy a good night’s sleep just by rearranging the two different top foam layers as per their choice of feel. without upsetting their partner.

• Mattress in a Box (MIAB): A concept where a mattress is compressed and packed in vacuum packaging with the help of a special compressing machine, that makes it suitable for direct shipping to the customer. After the vacuum packaging is opened by the customer, the mattress decompresses to its original shape and size and becomes ready for use. • DIY (Do it Yourself): The product is a Do It Yourself (DIY) product with little effort required in unpacking and making the product ready to use. The zipper allows the user to open the top cover for changing the feel. Speaking on this, Mr. Sumit Sehgal, Chief Marketing Officer, Sheela Foam Ltd. said, “At Sleepwell, we have always endeavored to place customers at the core of all our decisions. Cocoon is a great innovation that takes personalization to a whole new level. It will be available through an omni-channel model to get the product closer to our customers. We are confident that it will receive a positive response.” In an attempt to make the purchase of Cocoon mattresses easy and convenient, Sleepwell is offering delivery of products directly from the factory through a safe and hygienic supply chain. Additionally, Sleepwell is offering a free trial of the product, wherein if the customer doesn’t like the mattress, it can be returned within 30 days. Availability: mysleepwell.com About Sleepwell Sleepwell has been a part of generations of delighted consumers over the last five decades and it continually strives towards attaining a perfect balance between latest technological advancements and the demands and luxuries of the modern consumer. It is a flagship brand of the Sheela Group, India’s leading manufacturer of Polyurethane foam and an ISO 9001 certified company. It has 10 state of the art manufacturing units, a strong network of over 100 distributors and over 8000 dealers in India. Sheela Group commands approx. 30% market share of the Indian P.U. Foam industry. Its P.U. Foam is used in industries like automobiles, generators, shoes, garments, packaging and many others. Sleepwell is a market leader in India with almost 50 years of experience, has a pan India distribution and manufacturing network, and has diverse product portfolio and robust R&D capabilities. For more information, please visit: www.mysleepwell.com. Image 1: Sleepwell presents Cocoon Mattress Image 2: Sleepwell presents Cocoon Mattress PWR PWR

