Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares hit 4-month high as U.S., China recoveries gather pace

Mainland Chinese shares, which were among the best performers over the past month, extended gains, with the Shanghai composite index hitting a high last seen in April 2019. China's services sector expanded at the fastest pace in over a decade in June, the Caixin/Markit services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) showed, as the easing of coronavirus-related lockdown measures revived consumer demand.

Reuters | Updated: 03-07-2020 12:03 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 11:38 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares hit 4-month high as U.S., China recoveries gather pace
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Asian shares rallied to a four-month high on Friday on robust U.S. payrolls data and a brisk pickup in Chinese service sector activity, but a surge in coronavirus cases in the United States kept a lid on stronger gains.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.66%, reaching the highest level since late February, while Japan's Nikkei rose 0.40%. Mainland Chinese shares, which were among the best performers over the past month, extended gains, with the Shanghai composite index hitting a high last seen in April 2019.

China's services sector expanded at the fastest pace in over a decade in June, the Caixin/Markit services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) showed, as the easing of coronavirus-related lockdown measures revived consumer demand. Factory surveys earlier in the week had also shown momentum in China is building, though companies are still shedding jobs.

"Recovery in China's domestic demand is accelerating, even though the external demand is still weak. Thus investors are shifting to domestic-demand oriented sectors," said Wang Shenshen, senior strategist at Mizuho Securities in Tokyo. Brokerage shares were leading the gains in China on hopes of further capital market reform, a move that is in part fuelled, ironically, by Washington's attempt to restrict Chinese firms' access to Wall Street.

S&P 500 futures were down 0.2% but volumes were lower than usual due to a U.S. markets holiday on Friday for Independence Day. The country's nonfarm payrolls surged by 4.8 million jobs in June, above the average forecast of 3 million jobs in June, thanks to rises in the hard-hit hospitality sectors.

But economists noted there were caveats to the upbeat headline figures. Even after two months of recovery from May, the U.S. economy has recovered only just over a third of a historic plunge of 20.787 million jobs in April.

A separate report on jobless claims, the most timely data on employment, showed the number of people receiving benefits after an initial week of aid actually rose 59,000 to 19.290 million in the week ending June 20. The recovery also faces more headwinds as a surge of new coronavirus infections prompts U.S. states to delay and in some cases reverse plans to let stores reopen and activities resume.

More than three dozen U.S. states saw increases in COVID-19 cases, with cases in Florida spiking above 10,000. On the other hand, expanded unemployment benefits to support those who lost their jobs due to the pandemic are due to expire at the end of this month, though many investors think Congress could extend the measure.

"Back to pre-pandemic (job levels), in my view, will be a matter of years," Danielle DiMartino Booth, CEO and chief strategist of Quill Intelligence in Dallas, Texas. "With luck, it will be two years but that is likely optimistic given the number of permanent closures we've learned of." Sino-U.S. diplomatic tensions have also cast a shadow.

The U.S. State Department warned top American companies including Walmart, Apple, and Amazon.com Inc over risks faced from maintaining supply chains associated with human rights abuses in China's western Xinjiang province. "China will keep a hard-line stance towards the next year when the Chinese Communist Party will celebrate its 100th anniversary since its founding," said Akira Takei, a bond fund manager at Asset Management One.

"Global companies can no longer have supply chains in China as they used to." In foreign exchange, major currencies were little changed, with the euro at $1.1245 and the yen changing hands at 107.52 per dollar.

Oil prices eased on concerns about the resurgence of the coronavirus globally and in the United States, the world's largest oil consumer. Brent crude fell 0.65% to $42.86 a barrel while U.S. crude dropped 0.66% to $40.38 a barrel.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Julia Roberts, Tom Hardy’s return, Tommy’s backstory & many more

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Julie Plec discredits all rumours related to another season

Max India issues fresh shares post demerger

Madagascar: Andry Rajoelina attends launching ceremony of COVID-19 Medical Center

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

BetBarter Signs Title Sponsorship Deal for Zambia Cricket League

MUMBAI, July 3, 2020 PRNewswire -- Sky Infotech, a leading and fastest growing online i-gaming company in the multiple emerging markets, has signed a partnership with Zambia Professional Cricketers Association, for its brand Betbarter.com. ...

Reliance Industries shares gain over 1 pc after Intel Capital deal

Shares of Reliance Industries on Friday rose over 1 per cent after announcement that Intel Capital will buy 0.39 per cent stake in Jio Platforms. The heavyweight stock jumped 1.42 per cent to Rs 1,785.65 on the BSE.On the NSE, the stock adv...

Sri Lankan port workers end protest over alleged 'Indian pressure' after talks with PM Rajapaksa

Workers at the strategic Colombo Port on Friday ended their protest against the alleged Indian pressure to prevent Sri Lanka from developing a deep-sea container terminal of the countrys largest and busiest port following a meeting with Pri...

JioMeet, India's own free video-calling app arrives to take on Zoom, Google Meet

Jio Platforms, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Industries, has officially launched JioMeet, indigenously-built free team collaboration and video calling application that will surely give some tough competition ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020