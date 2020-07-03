European stocks open higher after Asia bounce
Reuters | Updated: 03-07-2020 13:16 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 12:58 IST
European shares opened higher on Friday after upbeat China data fuelled a bounce in Asian markets, but another record surge in U.S. coronavirus cases checked overall investor optimism.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.2% to hover near its strongest level in three weeks, but trading volumes were thinned by a U.S. holiday. Technology stocks led the gains, rising 0.8%, while insurers and banks were the biggest decliners.
The benchmark index was headed for a modest weekly gain after a batch of strong data pointed to a recovery from the coronavirus crisis, but the United States set a new daily global record for COVID-19 cases on Thursday, driving many U.S. states to delay reopening plans. Germany's Delivery Hero jumped 4.1% after the takeaway food company said its order growth nearly doubled in the second quarter.
UK retailer Next fell 3.0% after Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock to "sell", while AB Foods slipped 1.3% after the U.S. bank downgraded its stock to "neutral".
