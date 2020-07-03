Left Menu
Development News Edition

EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks touch near 4-month high on upbeat data, currencies muted

Emerging market currencies bore a measure of this caution, given that recent monetary easing in the space has made them less attractive than stocks. "Markets may be trading in consolidating patterns due to the ongoing battle between those who see a faster-than-previously-thought economic recovery and those who are concerned over a second round of restrictions due to the re-acceleration of global infections," Charalambos Pissouros, senior market analyst at JFD Group, wrote in a note.

Reuters | Updated: 03-07-2020 14:16 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 14:16 IST
EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks touch near 4-month high on upbeat data, currencies muted

Emerging market stocks rose on Friday and were set to end the week higher on upbeat data from China and the United States, while currencies lagged as growing coronavirus cases dampened optimism about a swift global economic recovery. The MSCI's index of developing world stocks rose 0.9% to its highest level since March 6, but still trading about 10% below a pre-pandemic peak.

The index was on track to add more than 3% for the week, driven by strong economic readings across the globe, with Chinese factory activity and U.S. payroll data being particular highlights. However, a spike in U.S. COVID-19 infections on Thursday undercut risk appetite. Emerging market currencies bore a measure of this caution, given that recent monetary easing in the space has made them less attractive than stocks.

"Markets may be trading in consolidating patterns due to the ongoing battle between those who see a faster-than-previously-thought economic recovery and those who are concerned over a second round of restrictions due to the re-acceleration of global infections," Charalambos Pissouros, senior market analyst at JFD Group, wrote in a note. South African and Hungarian stocks led gains in the EMEA region. Turkish stocks traded sideways, while the lira edged lower after inflation in the country climbed more than expected in June.

Turkey's central bank had cited increased inflation when it unexpectedly halted a policy easing cycle last week. "If inflation were not to cool down, the FX market would switch to discounting a much more deeply negative real interest rate than it is doing now – and this would imply more selling pressure on the lira," Tatha Ghose, FX & EM Analyst at Commerzbank, wrote in a note.

South Africa's rand rose about 0.3%, and was set to outperform its EMEA peers for the week after the country recorded its first current account surplus in 17 years. Russia's rouble was steady to the dollar, while the Hungarian forint and the Czech koruna both edged lower to the euro.

For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance in 2020, see http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance in 2020, see https://tmsnrt.rs/2OusNdX For TOP NEWS across emerging markets

For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see For TURKISH market report, see

For RUSSIAN market report, see

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Julia Roberts, Tom Hardy’s return, Tommy’s backstory & many more

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Julie Plec discredits all rumours related to another season

Max India issues fresh shares post demerger

Madagascar: Andry Rajoelina attends launching ceremony of COVID-19 Medical Center

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

HK stocks notch best week in 4 as investors embrace new security law

Hong Kong stocks ended higher on Friday to post their best weekly gain in one month, as investors reckoned that Beijings new security law will benefit local markets and lead to more listings by Chinese companies. At the close of trade, the ...

European stocks pause as virus worries offset rebound hopes

European stocks paused on Friday after gains through the week as another record surge in U.S. coronavirus cases dulled optimism from a brisk recovery in Chinas services sector.The pan-European STOXX 600 index was largely flat after opening ...

Your will power is as strong and firm as Himalayas; whole country is proud of you: PM Modi to troops in Ladakh.

Your will power is as strong and firm as Himalayas whole country is proud of you PM Modi to troops in Ladakh....

SBI sanctions Rs 300 crore loan to PTC India Financial Services

PTC India Financial Services said on Friday that State Bank of India SBI has sanctioned it a term loan working capital augmentation TLWC of Rs 300 crore. The facility has with a door-to-door tenor of three years including a moratorium of si...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020