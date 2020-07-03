COAI DG Rajan Mathews quits; ex-TSSC chief SP Kochar takes charge
Telecom industry body COAI's director general Rajan S Mathews has quit the organisation, and handed over the charge to former TSSC CEO S P Kochar. This is the first time Reliance Jio has got a leadership position in the industry body.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2020 16:10 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 16:10 IST
Telecom industry body COAI's director general Rajan S Mathews has quit the organisation, and handed over the charge to former TSSC CEO S P Kochar. Mathews has been advocating for favourable policy for the telecom industry since the last 10 years. "I have been here for the last 10 years. Finished 10 AGM on Thursday. Now, it's time for me to go back and be with family in the US. I have handed over the charge to the new regime today," Mathews told PTI.
When contacted, Kochar confirmed taking over the charge. Kochar gave shape to Telecom Sector Skill Council and continues to be with the organisation as mentor and advisor.
Mathews, who is an US citizen, will be heading to the US to join his family in New Jersey. COAI on Thursday had announced the new leadership.
Bharti Airtel chief operating officer for India and south Asia, Ajai Puri has been appointed its new chairman and its competitor Reliance Jio's president PK Mittal as vice chairman for 2020-21. This is the first time Reliance Jio has got a leadership position in the industry body.
