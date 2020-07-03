Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Dollar rises as risk appetite tempered by rising COVID-19 cases in U.S.

The dollar edged up on Friday and currency traders' risk appetite was boosted only slightly by better-than-expected jobs data in the United States, as surging coronavirus cases continued to taper market optimism. U.S. payrolls surged on Thursday but the reaction in currencies was limited.

Reuters | Updated: 03-07-2020 16:31 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 16:23 IST
FOREX-Dollar rises as risk appetite tempered by rising COVID-19 cases in U.S.
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The dollar edged up on Friday and currency traders' risk appetite was boosted only slightly by better-than-expected jobs data in the United States, as surging coronavirus cases continued to taper market optimism.

U.S. payrolls surged on Thursday but the reaction in currencies was limited. Even after two months of job recovery from May, the U.S. economy has regained just over a third of a historic plunge of 20.787 million jobs lost in April. Broader market sentiment improved as Asian shares rallied to a four-month high overnight following a brisk pickup in Chinese service sector activity.

Against a basket of currencies, the dollar rose less than 0.1%, to 97.289 at 0948 GMT. It is still on track for its biggest weekly fall since the first week of June. "In a week characterized by dropping FX volatility, the dollar looks to be re-establishing a gentle bear-trend as equities keep showing complacency to grim contagion news," FX strategists at ING wrote in a note to clients.

"Such complacency still indicates the short-term outlook for risk assets is not lacking hurdles, but there is still a material chance we have seen the peak in the dollar," they added. Riskier currencies edged up, with the New Zealand dollar up 0.1% at 0.6519 versus the U.S. dollar and the Australian dollar up 0.1% at 0.6932.

The Norwegian crown rose around 0.2% versus the dollar, at 9.552, on track for its best week since the first week of June. The euro was down slightly against the dollar, at 1.12295. It gained against the safe-haven Swiss franc and fell versus the commodity-driven Norwegian crown.

Traders have been balancing hopes for an economic recovery with surging coronavirus infections, particularly in the United States, where infections are rising in the majority of states. "We are surprised about an emerging consensus that a much-faster-than-expected recovery justifies support for risk assets. What we see in the latest data is just base effects, as economies exit the lockdown," Bank of America FX strategists Michalis Rousakis and Rohit Garg said in a note.

"We would expect global output to stabilize soon to well below pre-crisis levels. This is not a V," they added. U.S. states have delayed and in some cases reversed plans to let stores reopen and activities resume.

"The chances have risen that risk aversion will rise again over the coming days due to the negative news flow, allowing the dollar to appreciate, rather than optimism making further ground," wrote Antje Praefcke, FX analyst at Commerzbank. "The downside in EUR-USD still seems to be the weaker side currently," she added.

Relations between the United States and China are also in focus on China's strategy in Hong Kong. The U.S. Senate unanimously approved legislation on Thursday to penalize banks doing business with Chinese officials who help implement Beijing's new national security law for Hong Kong.

With U.S. markets closed for a public holiday on Friday and no significant data releases, analysts expect a quiet day.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Julia Roberts, Tom Hardy’s return, Tommy’s backstory & many more

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Julie Plec discredits all rumours related to another season

Max India issues fresh shares post demerger

Ground-based discovery of two strongly interacting exoplanets

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

India's first NPNT compliant drone flight successfully completed

Mumbai Maharashtra India, July 3 ANIBusinessWire India Quidich is proud to announce the successful completion of Indias First No-Permission No-Takeoff NPNT compliant drone flight on the A200 Remotely Piloted Aircraft System RPAS. The flight...

Health experts cast doubt on India's timeline for COVID vaccine

The chief of Indias top clinical research agency said in a leaked letter circulated on Friday it envisaged launching a novel coronavirus vaccine by Aug. 15, prompting scepticism from some health experts who questioned the short timeline. Do...

Scotland likely to agree UK's list of low-risk travel countries - Sturgeon

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon criticised the British government on Friday for shambolic decision making on opening up to international travel but said it was likely Scotland would agree with the London governments list of low risk...

Angolan app gives performers a lifeline - streaming to paying public

When the Angolan government imposed its coronavirus lockdown in late March, local entrepreneur and innovator Claudio Kiala saw a gap in the market when it came to virtual entertainment. Kiala and his team had been developing a performance p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020