'O Teacher Shukriya' Aims to Reach 10 million Views; EuroKids Dedicates Tribute to Teachers

With Guru Purnima just around the corner on July 5, this dedication is even more special since it also relives and echoes traditional Indian values with the chanting of the mantra 'Guru Brahma Gurur Vishnu' in this modern era. The company, in education for close to two decades, aims to take up many more initiatives in the next year to ensure that the campaign reaches its milestone by promoting it across its brands - EuroKids, Kangaroo Kids, Billabong High & EuroSchool.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-07-2020 16:32 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 16:32 IST
'O Teacher Shukriya' Aims to Reach 10 million Views; EuroKids Dedicates Tribute to Teachers

MUMBAI, July 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EuroKids International, India's leading early childhood education company, aims to cross 10 million views for its song 'O Teacher Shukriya', in one year. The song has been sung by versatile singer Shaan and is a part of the 'Teacher, my Superhero' campaign by the company. This song is an ode to the role teachers play in a child's developing years, and their efforts in going beyond the call of duty during the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure uninterrupted learning. With Guru Purnima just around the corner on July 5, this dedication is even more special since it also relives and echoes traditional Indian values with the chanting of the mantra 'Guru Brahma Gurur Vishnu' in this modern era.

The company, in education for close to two decades, aims to take up many more initiatives in the next year to ensure that the campaign reaches its milestone by promoting it across its brands - EuroKids, Kangaroo Kids, Billabong High & EuroSchool. Mr Prajodh Rajan, Co-founder and Group CEO, EuroKids International, said, "The role of educators in moulding impressionable minds and providing the foundation for tomorrow's citizens cannot be under-emphasized. Teachers who ensure that their teaching methods are contemporary and engaging, while also creating a passion for the subject are always remembered and revered. We endeavour to thank as many of these teachers as possible, both past and present, through our song. We appeal to all to spread the word and truly express gratitude to those unsung heroes who have made a difference in our lives - our teachers." To view the song or to make your dedication, please visit: https://www.eurokidsindia.com/ThankYouTeacherSong.html About EuroKids International: EuroKids group today caters to customers at two levels, Business to Consumer and Business to Business. The group today nurtures over 125,000 families each day through its various services. The group is also providing long-term sustainable entrepreneurial opportunity to over 1000 FIRST generation women entrepreneurs. Besides, providing direct employment to a team of over 200 professionals, the EuroKids network is delivering employment opportunity to over 10,000 individuals, including teachers, caregivers and support staff, especially women across the country today. With a portfolio of brands EuroKids Pre-School & DayCare, EuroSchool International, Kangaroo Kids Pre-School, Billabong High International, the group is committed to delivering the Joy of Learning. The group currently has a network of over 1100 pre-schools and 30+ schools spread across 350+ cities in India and neighbouring countries. To know more, visit: https://www.eurokidsgroup.com/ Video: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1200053/EuroKids_International_Thank_You_Teachers.mp4 Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1200058/EuroKids_Reinventing_Eduation_Logo.jpg PWR PWR

